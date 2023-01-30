ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
The Independent

Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape

When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was remembered by her friends and family as a bright and joyful young woman who had a lasting effect on everyone she met. Her sorority sisters at Alpha Phi said that Madi — as she was known to those who loved her — had made the ultimate gesture that conveyed her generous personality by donating her heart and kidneys to save others.But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS LA

Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison

Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

‘Attempted kidnapping’ of two boys as men offer them money to get into car

Parents in Hampshire have been warned to be extra vigilant over their children’s safety after the attempted kidnapping of two boys in Basingstoke. Officers said two men in a black Volkswagen approached the boys, aged 12 and 13, not far from a primary school in Great Binfields Road, Lychpit, at 5.44pm on Wednesday, and offered them money to get in the car.The boys ran to a supermarket and the vehicle was driven off.Police, who have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing the men, say they are carrying out extensive enquiries, and have asked any witnesses to get in touch.They want to speak to anyone who might have seen the car, or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.Hampshire Constabulary posted: “Did you see a black Volkswagen in the area? Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?“If you live in the area, do you have private CCTV including Ring Doorbell that may have captured something?”Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via its website.
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s cousin testifies against him at murder trial, revealing he spent over $9,000 on three guns

Alex Murdaugh’s second cousin testified how he built “Blackout” rifles worth more than $9,000 for Paul and Buster Murdaugh to hunt hogs with on their South Carolina estate.John Bedingfield, a state Department of Natural Resources agent, says that he built two .300 Blackout rifles for Alex Murdaugh at a cost of $9,188 as Christmas gifts for his sons in 2016.Mr Bedingfield, who has a federal firearms licence, told the court that he also built a third, more basic rifle for Maggie Murdaugh in April 2018 for $875.Prosecutors say that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with a similar weapon, one of...
ISLANDTON, SC
People

Man Kidnapped, Tried to Kill Gay Man on Dating App as Part of Hate Crime Scheme, 'As Dahmer Had Done'

Chance Seneca, 21, admitted to police that he specifically fantasized about killing and eating gay men A Louisiana man will spend 45 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a kidnapping case after he kidnapped, then tried to kill and dismember a gay man he met on a dating app, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The man, 21-year-old Chance Seneca, was engaged in a "months-long scheme" to find and murder LGBTQ individuals, the DOJ statement says. Seneca's disturbing plan began in 2020 when...
LAFAYETTE, LA

