ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Here's how much renting will cost you versus buying a home

By Irina Ivanova
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MU3WM_0kWg3ReM00

Cheaper to rent than buy in most major U.S. cities 03:27

The cost of buying a place to live in the U.S. shot through the roof last year as surging mortgage rates pushed the price of homeownership beyond many families' budgets.

Real estate has gotten so expensive that in most American cities, residents would save money by renting, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. In 45 of the country's 50 largest metro areas, renting is cheaper than buying, the real estate research service found, which based its analysis on the cost of buying a starter home with a 7% down payment and included average taxes, insurance and homeowners association fees.

On average, buyers could expect to spend $2,600 per month on housing costs — $900 more than the average renters' costs, the site found .

Pricey West Coast cities have some of the largest disparities between renting and owning, noted Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.

"Renters are going to save more, and buyers are going to pay more, in markets that have been historically very expensive and tend to be dominated by the tech industry — areas like Austin [Texas], San Francisco, Seattle," she told CBS News.

In Austin, for example, a homebuyer's monthly cost to own a home is double what they'd pay to rent, Hale noted.

The situation today is even more dire than it was a year ago, when just 60% of metro areas favored renting over buying, according to Realtor.com.

Since the start of last year, mortgage rates have more than doubled, adding hundreds of dollars to the monthly cost of homeownership. At the same time, rising inflation and increased borrowing costs across the board have depressed homebuilding, adding to the U.S.' decades-old housing shortage.

Today, only five cities are still reliably cheaper for homebuyers, according to Realtor.com: Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; and St. Louis.

Still, Hale noted, these figures are averages, and each aspiring buyer's individual financial circumstances will determine whether renting or buying is a better deal.

"Think about how long you want to be in the home. For most potential buyers, that's the No. 1 consideration," she said. "The longer you're able to commit to being in one place and staying in one home, the more buying is going to make sense."

Comments / 5

dwayne knoll
4d ago

Yup, my paid off house saves me $36,000 per year in rent. So for the next 30 years I will not pay close to a million bucks

Reply
3
Related
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Money

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
WISCONSIN STATE
Money

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

CBS News

605K+
Followers
79K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy