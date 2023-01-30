ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

"Father of Peeps" candy inventor Bob Born dies at 98

Ira "Bob" Born, a candy company executive known as the "Father of Peeps" for mechanizing the process to make the brightly colored marshmallow chicks, has died, according to the Lehigh Valley News . He was 98.

Born was born in New York City on Sept. 29, 1924. His father, Sam Born, was a Russian immigrant who had founded Just Born Inc., a small candy company, in 1923. The family later moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where Just Born is still based.

Bob Born graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in engineering physics. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a radar specialist and a lieutenant on a destroyer in the Pacific. Later, the Navy sent him to the University of Arizona and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for graduate work in math and physics.

Born applied to medical school and was accepted, but while he was waiting for his classes to begin, he went to work at Just Born. He fell in love with the candy business and decided to stay.

"The candy business was kind of catchy … it was interesting to him," Ross Born, Bob Born's son, told the Lehigh Valley News. "He enjoyed the science, the technology, the processing. He was very much into the equipment."

Marshmallow machine

In 1953, Just Born acquired Rodda Candy Co., a jelly bean maker that had a side business producing shaped marshmallow candies by hand. At the time, it took about 27 hours to make the marshmallows.

Bob Born saw the candies' potential, so he and an engineer at the company designed and built a machine to make them in less than six minutes. The company still uses a version of that machine.

Seventy years later, Peeps remain Just Born's most recognizable candy brand, the company says. Just Born makes around 2 billion Peeps each year, or enough to circle the globe twice. It sells the most at Easter, but also has versions sold for Halloween, Valentine's Day and other holidays.

Bob Born also came up with the recipe for another popular Just Born candy, Hot Tamales. Just Born also makes Mike and Ike fruit chews and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews.

Bob Born became Just Born's president in 1959 and held the role for more than 30 years. He spent most of his retirement in Florida, where he led a literacy program and enjoyed hobbies including photography. He was active until a few months before he died, when he had a difficult recovery after a hard fall.

He is survived by his widow, Patricia; children Sara and Ross; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His funeral will be private.

Lisa Schlieter
3d ago

Awh God bless him. Peeps are a part of every Easter since I can remember.

Rebecca Scott
3d ago

my girls when little LOVED PEEPS!!!. the story behind this is so funny . it was Easter! in FL. a rock band was parked at our place ( trailer) won't name the band.. very famous.but they put peeps up on my ceiling fan! I put the fan on . peeps flying everywhere! I will Never forget that afternoon! 😁🌴😱 band was playing in Orlando!!!

Lynn Unger
4d ago

I love them 💗 I had some already this new year 🙏rip

