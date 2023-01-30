Read full article on original website
Hospice offering offering volunteer training in Herington and Abilene
Hospice of Dickinson County is looking for compassionate individuals who want to make a difference in our community, and join the dedicated team of volunteers. New hospice volunteer training for those interested in becoming a volunteer has been scheduled. Anyone in Dickinson County is welcome to attend. In Herington, the...
Stormont Vail Foundation Provides Charitable Funds to Area Organizations
(TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 3, 2023) — Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community. Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health...
Black History Trail will be the MAC Breakfast focus
Development of a Black History Trail of Geary County will be the topic at the Military Affairs Council Breakfast for Jim Sands. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Justin Aaron, who performed on NBC's The Voice will be a special guest. The breakfast is scheduled on...
Fort Riley police seek help from the public
The Fort Riley Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with an ongoing investigation. Call 785-239-6767 (MPMP) with any information you may have concerning a pedestrian hit and run. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, a Soldier was hit and injured by a car while crossing Graves St near Normandy St. Tips are appreciated and can be anonymous.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Tips to improve heart health
MANHATTAN, Kan – The story of a professional football player suffering a heart condition while on the field has recently drawn national headlines, but a Kansas State University food scientist said it’s important at all times to prioritize heart health. Karen Blakeslee said heart disease is the leading...
January was a bit warmer in Geary County
January is normally the coldest and driest month of the year in Geary County. Pleasantly, January 2023 was warmer and wetter than usual. The average daily high during January was 42.6, 2.8 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 25.2, 5.8 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 33.9, 4.3 degrees above average.
Winter homecoming will be Friday night at JCHS
Members of the winter homecoming royalty will be crowned between girls and boys varsity basketball games Friday night at Junction City High School. One of the coordinators for the event, Dana Weigand, said there will be five candidates for the senior class. Voting is currently under way. This week is...
📷: MFD: Fire causes $15K damage to car wash
MANHATTAN - On Wednesday, February 1st, around 10:30 am. Manhattan Fire Department was called out to a fire at the Rapid Wash car wash located at 8207 South Port Drive. When they arrived on scene fire crews located a propane-fueled fire on the exterior of the building. Firefighting foam was...
Cloud County Community College will host a professionalism series
Professionalism 101 is the title of a series being hosted by Cloud County Community College. Classes are scheduled Feb.7 and 21 plus March 7 and 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community college at 531 Caroline Ave. in Junction City. According to the Junction City Area Chamber...
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
1st Infantry Division launches into 2023 with a new website
FORT RILEY, Kan. - The 1st Infantry Division has announced the launch of the official 1ID website, the new platform created by the division to serve as an additional form of communication for all things 1st Infantry Division. The website goes live today, Feb. 3. Capabilities of the website includes...
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 1
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Cherie Becker, Outside warrant ( 2 counts ), Arrested 1/31. Recent Booking...
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
Kansas State University faculty offer assistance to applicants for rural veterinary practice grants
MANHATTAN — Two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs support rural veterinarians, but filling out the applications can be challenging. Faculty in theCollege of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University are now offering assistance to those applying for the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program and the Veterinary Services Grant Program.
KBI called after man finds friend dead in Kansas home
WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is looking into the death of a man in Wamego on Sunday, Jan. 29. It happened at a home in the 1000 block of Ash St., Lot 29. A caller informed authorities that he found his friend dead inside. The Wamego Police Department arrived and […]
WIBW
4 arrested after drugs found when apartment, car searched in Council Grove
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Council Grove and a pair from Manhattan were arrested over the weekend after separate searches both yielded the discovery of drugs in an apartment and a vehicle. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officials...
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
