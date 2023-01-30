Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This TikToker Is Sharing Her Worst Toronto Icks & Honestly, They're So Relatable (VIDEO)
Toronto is a wonderful city to live in, but sometimes things just don't make sense and people end up ranting about them on the internet. A recent TikTok trend is making its rounds, where people share what gives them "the ick" about a particular thing. Most recently, people are sharing...
Narcity
Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In Episode 3 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)
The third episode of HBO's latest hit show, The Last Of Us, has aired and parts of Alberta were completely transformed to resemble a small town in the U.S. The episode, titled "Long, Long Time," might have been the most gut-wrenching episode yet, focusing on the love story between Bill, played by Parks & Recreation's Nick Offerman, and Frank, played by The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett.
Narcity
'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Gushed Over Canada So Much & It Never Gets Old (VIDEOS)
HBO's latest seriesThe Last Of Us has been the hottest topic of conversation for the last few weeks, as has its star Pedro Pascal. Pascal, who plays Joel Miller in the series, is pretty much a viral sensation at this point from calling himself a "cool, slutty daddy" on the red carpet to dancing with a clicker in the lead-up to his hosting gig for Saturday Night Live on February 4.
Narcity
Most Of The Coldest Places On Earth Are In Canada Right Now & Temperatures Are Lower Than -40 C
Almost all of the coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada and some temperatures are lower than -40 C with wind chills making it feel colder than -50 C!. Many parts of the country are dealing with a frigid dose of winter weather as the polar vortex sends a surge of chilly Arctic air into Canada, according to The Weather Network.
Narcity
Here's How You Can Watch The 2023 Super Bowl In Canada With Or Without Cable
It's almost time for the big game and here's what you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl in Canada whether you have cable or not. Super Bowl LVII will be aired in Canada both on TV stations and on streaming platforms so you can watch the championship game on your TV, laptop or phone.
Narcity
7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant
Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.
Narcity
People Looking For Ontario Jobs Are Over It & Think Companies Should Have To Post Salaries
Ontario jobs are apparently ripe and ready for the taking if you ask Premier Doug Ford, but the story for those actually looking for a job in Ontario right now is sounding a whole lot different. On top of rising interest rates in Canada and the cost of living, people...
Narcity
Canada's Official Twitter Account Asked What Toppings Go On Poutine & Canadians Are Triggered
From where you can find the best poutine in Canada to what it's really made with, there have always been a lot of questions surrounding Canada's most famous food. Recently, a tweet from Canada's official Twitter managed to ruffle a few feathers by asking people about the "toppings" for poutine.
Narcity
Nestlé Plans To Stop Selling Delissio Pizzas In Canada & Canadians Are Not OK
It's a sad day for fans of Nestlé Canada's popular Delissio pizzas. On Wednesday, February 1, Nestlé Canada announced its plan to "wind down and exit" the frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. And yes, this covers some pretty well-known and loved...
Narcity
The Groundhog Day 2023 Predictions For Canada Are Out & The Forecast Is Complicated
It is February 2, and that means today is the day a few select groundhogs in Canada will be consulted on the spring weather forecast. And it looks like not all of Canada's famous groundhogs are seeing eye-to-eye on the results for Groundhog Day 2023. What is Groundhog Day in...
Comments / 0