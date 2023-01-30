ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In Episode 3 Of 'The Last Of Us' (PHOTOS)

The third episode of HBO's latest hit show, The Last Of Us, has aired and parts of Alberta were completely transformed to resemble a small town in the U.S. The episode, titled "Long, Long Time," might have been the most gut-wrenching episode yet, focusing on the love story between Bill, played by Parks & Recreation's Nick Offerman, and Frank, played by The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett.
Narcity

'The Last Of Us' Star Pedro Pascal Gushed Over Canada So Much & It Never Gets Old (VIDEOS)

HBO's latest seriesThe Last Of Us has been the hottest topic of conversation for the last few weeks, as has its star Pedro Pascal. Pascal, who plays Joel Miller in the series, is pretty much a viral sensation at this point from calling himself a "cool, slutty daddy" on the red carpet to dancing with a clicker in the lead-up to his hosting gig for Saturday Night Live on February 4.
Narcity

Here's How You Can Watch The 2023 Super Bowl In Canada With Or Without Cable

It's almost time for the big game and here's what you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl in Canada whether you have cable or not. Super Bowl LVII will be aired in Canada both on TV stations and on streaming platforms so you can watch the championship game on your TV, laptop or phone.
Narcity

7 Toronto Date Ideas That Aren't Just Another Expensive Night At A Bar Or Restaurant​

Our city has endless possibilities, but let's face it, sometimes it can feel like there are only two options for a Toronto date night — drinking or dining out. If you're looking to try something new with your partner, we have compiled an amazing list of date night ideas, opening up a whole other side of Toronto just waiting to be explored.
Narcity

Nestlé Plans To Stop Selling Delissio Pizzas In Canada & Canadians Are Not OK

It's a sad day for fans of Nestlé Canada's popular Delissio pizzas. On Wednesday, February 1, Nestlé Canada announced its plan to "wind down and exit" the frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. And yes, this covers some pretty well-known and loved...

