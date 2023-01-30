Read full article on original website
Dealing With A Narcissist in The Workplace?
Narcissists in the workplace can be difficult to spot, but here are some of the tell-tale signs that you might be dealing with one. Narcissists typically have an inflated sense of self-importance, a preoccupation with fantasies of success, power and brilliance and a lack of empathy for others. Narcissists often feel envious of others and believe that others are envious of them.
8 Habits to Achieve a Growth Mindset
While you might understand the benefits of having a growth mindset, you might be stuck on how to achieve a growth mindset. As I’ve mentioned, for many people, keeping a positive mindset is hard because things don’t always go as planned. Having a growth mindset helps you handle those bumps in the road on the way to success.
Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money
Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships
“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said. “What makes you think that?” I asked. “I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.”. My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.
Opinion: Narcissist's Crave Supply To Maintain Their Self-Worth
Narcissistic supply refers to the positive attention and validation that narcissists crave and need to maintain their sense of self-worth. Narcissists have an insatiable need for admiration, validation, and attention and will go to great lengths to obtain it. This need for narcissistic supply can significantly impact the relationships and interactions of narcissists, both in their personal and professional lives.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Opinion: Codependents Share Similar Traits As A Narcissist, Which Manifest In Different Ways
Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency, and therefore, I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound like that.
How Changes in Narcissism Affect Relationship Satisfaction
How changes over time in two types of narcissistic traits are related to changes in relationship satisfaction. Increases in narcissistic rivalry, a defensive and antagonistic trait, were related to declines in relationship satisfaction. Here are several ways to interpret these research findings. It is well-documented that narcissists don't make good...
‘Am I useless now?’ Aging women in the workforce face a crisis of confidence and experts say they simply deserve more
Supporting aging women in the workforce is imperative for the bottom line.
6 Simple Strategies to Neutralize Envy
Emotional individuals tend to make poorer decisions. It’s normal to want what others have, but this can become deceptively destructive. Measuring one's present self against one's past self, instead of against others, is a good way to combat envy. Envy has long been a destructive force in human relationships...
Opinion: What Is The Difference Between Healthy Confidence And Narcissism?
Confidence and self-assuredness can be attractive qualities in a person, but it's essential to understand the difference between healthy confidence and narcissistic behavior. While healthy confidence can lead to a fulfilling life and positive relationships, narcissistic behavior can have negative consequences for the person exhibiting the behavior and those around them.
3 Reasons the Soft Skills Gap Is Only Getting Worse
Leaders and managers at all levels say the soft skills gap is not going away. If you are hiring for a low-supply, high-demand, technical-skill job, you probably won’t be able to weed out all those with weak soft skills. Most managers don’t have the extra time or resources to...
Opinion: The Cycle of Idealization, Devaluation, and Discard in Narcissistic Relationships
Narcissistic relationships are characterized by a cycle of idealization, devaluation, and discard. This cycle is a pattern of behavior that is used by narcissists to manipulate, control, and exploit those around them. Understanding this cycle can help you to recognize when you are in a relationship with a narcissist and to take steps to protect yourself and your well-being.
Why You Struggle to Keep a Positive Mindset
A positive mindset is key to making changes in your life. It’s easy to be positive when things are good. If you’re struggling with executive functions, you might also struggle to keep a positive mindset. You are probably working on building and maintaining routines. Creating new habits is difficult, especially if you stumble. Mistakes happen, but they can make you feel like a total failure. That feeling hampers your ability to keep a positive mindset.
Opinion| Putting A Passive-Aggressive Person In Their Place Completely
Being passive-aggressive is never a good look, but if you're being put in your place by a good friend then it's time to take action. If you're a good friend, then you know that there is nothing worse than having someone be passive-aggressive toward you. It's a feeling of helplessness and guilt that can make anyone feel alone in their world.
Navigating and Correcting the Difficulties of a One-Sided Relationship
“That sounds pretty one-sided,” my friend said after I’d described an interaction with my partner that was much like many of our interactions. She said it so casually, as if she was telling me her shirt was red. Yet, that day, it struck me like something much deeper. It struck me like it was truth.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Opinion: The Psychological Tactics Used by Narcissists in Relationships
Narcissists are often known for their charm, charisma, and manipulation tactics. They can be hard to spot, but their actions can cause significant harm to those in their lives. In relationships, narcissistic individuals often use psychological tactics to control and manipulate their partners. Understanding these tactics can help you identify and cope with narcissistic behavior.
The CEO Ambition: Running a Business to Make a Difference
Often, when people say they want to become executives, they mean they want to make an impact. Becoming the CEO of a large company starts with positioning oneself as a target for headhunters tasked with executive search. Career progression is rarely a straight line. Employees have to take an entrepreneurial...
