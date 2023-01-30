Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.

2 DAYS AGO