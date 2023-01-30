Read full article on original website
When will the Birdseye perk return to Warzone 2?
One of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s most popular perks was recently taken out of the game, leaving players who used it confused as to why and what exactly happened. Perks are part of any good loadout in Warzone 2, offering players better abilities and chances at survival in battle royale. Birdseye has been a favorite since the CoD title launched in Nov. 2022, but it’s not currently in the game right now. And many players are wondering when (and even if) it’s coming back.
Warzone 2 players are begging devs to add one PUBG feature to the game
There’s nothing more frustrating than lagging out of a game of Warzone 2, and Call of Duty players are begging the developers to take a feature from PUBG to fix this issue once and for all. Picture the scene. You and your squad have been battling through enemies and...
Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe
Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?
Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.
Where to use the Al Bagra Officers Quarters key in Warzone 2 DMZ
Warzone 2 has an unfathomable amount of keys to collect and there’s no way you’ll stumble across every single door that said keys open. Behind these doors resides loot that’ll make your gaming experience all the more enjoyable, so it’s definitely worth gathering as much as you can while you’re still alive.
Who is Gauge in Apex Legends?
Respawn Entertainment has thrown a bomb into the Apex Legends community when revealing an art piece on Twitter on Jan. 31, showing Seer fighting an unknown character who uses throwing knives as weapons. “Who’s knife guy?” immediately asked users under the tweet. Others have cropped and zoomed in on a...
All Overwatch 2 Mythic skins ranked
Overwatch 2 introduced Mythic skins to the franchise, and fans have graciously thanked our Blizzard overlords for these generous cosmetics. Players can change the color of their mythic skins, and can only earn them, to begin with, by reaching level 80 in the battle pass. Once you’ve reached level 80,...
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
How to get the Gohan Beast spray in Fortnite
Dragon Ball Z is having its second coming to Fortnite. During Summer 2022, the popular anime had its introduction to the Fortnite world which came with a memorable event. From various skins from the show to new in-game mechanics, Fortnite welcomed Dragon Ball Z in the best way possible. It looks like Epic Games planned more for the franchise, however, since the two are back with another collaboration.
How to watch FNCS Major One
Fortnite’s finally returning with a fully-fledged competitive agenda. After the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, the game’s competitive scene was in limbo due to the COVID-19 outbreak. With no LAN events in sight, many pros transitioned into streaming, and the remaining competitors participated in online events. Epic is looking...
A welcome CoD surprise: Popular multiplayer mode is coming to Modern Warfare 2 in season 2
The anticipation for the delayed launch of season two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seemingly couldn’t get any higher, until news of a fan-favorite mode’s return was revealed today. The casual-friendly, classic mode Infected will be joining MW2’s rotation of playable game modes when season two...
Where to use the Cavern Boat Dock Shack key in DMZ
Many of the keys that you can find in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode often lead you to a major point of interest on Al Mazrah. Either the key name will tell you where to go or the key’s description will offer a hint for players. However, there are...
A new Warzone 2 hack can crash the game’s server with the click of a button
The next time you’re in a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 game and the server crashes, it may be more than just an internet hiccup on Activision’s end. A new video making the rounds on social media shows off a cheat that will crash game servers and kick out every player in a Warzone 2 lobby, despite the game’s highly-touted RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system.
We asked ChatGPT to rework Overwatch’s Wrecking Ball, and we couldn’t believe the results
Wrecking Ball is one of the weakest heroes in Overwatch 2 and the community thinks the tank is in need of buffs. The hamster and his giant ball don’t necessarily provide the protection squishier teammates need, especially on larger maps like Paraiso. Dot Esports asked artificial intelligence ChatGPT what it would do to make Wrecking Ball better in Overwatch 2, and its suggestions would arguably make the tank overpowered.
When does Apex Legends Season 15 end?
Apex Legends delivers a new season for fans every couple of months. Each new season introduces gameplay changes that mix up the title and keep it fresh all year long. Season 16 is next in line, with season 15 coming to a close very soon. Season 15 landed on Apex...
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game
The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
New bug in Aurelion Sol’s rework can ground League’s favorite high-flying dragon
Many people can’t wait for Riot Games’ upcoming rework to League of Legends‘ Aurelion Sol, who will be bringing a whole new array of abilities to dazzle and destroy his enemies in solo queue. Before his official release, however, some glitches and bugs must be fixed by the developers, including a new bug that has been discovered by PBE testers.
Surprise disconnect in VALORANT match leads to strange Yoru clutch
Yoru isn’t known as a particularly great agent in VALORANT, but sometimes you can make him work with a bit of luck. Yesterday, a player was disconnected from a regular VALORANT match in the middle of a round. That’s where the story would usually end. But this time, the player managed to spawn back in a few seconds later at a completely different location and win the round by eliminating the last two enemies.
