One of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s most popular perks was recently taken out of the game, leaving players who used it confused as to why and what exactly happened. Perks are part of any good loadout in Warzone 2, offering players better abilities and chances at survival in battle royale. Birdseye has been a favorite since the CoD title launched in Nov. 2022, but it’s not currently in the game right now. And many players are wondering when (and even if) it’s coming back.

