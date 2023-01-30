"Find Something you Love Doing, and You'll Never Work a Day in your Life": A Grateful Mike Carter has Indeed Made a Hall of Fame Contribution to Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-To compliment Mike Carter is easy. The man has committed his entire life to Bloomfield, NJ, from his early days in grammar school, to a legendary coaching career.

Many in town know his story. He hails from a big family, who have loved Bloomfield for the better part of a century.

But when people try and compliment Carter, he's almost embarrassed by the attention.

Wonderful husband. Devoted Dad. Hard-working coach. Endearing friend.

You name it. And you can laud him with platitudes, and what you'll get in return is a genuine smile, but that's about it. He's grateful, but incredibly unassuming. He'll say thanks, but, in essence, says he's just a man, doing his work as an educator and coach, at his alma mater, Bloomfield High, and that so many others do the same thing.

Recently, it was announced that Carter will be one of six to be inducted into the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame, on April 27. Read more about Carter and the upcoming ceremony, here. https://www.tapinto.net/towns/bloomfield/sections/sports/articles/mike-carter-s-upcoming-induction-into-the-bloomfield-high-hall-of-fame-speaks-volumes-of-a-man-as-well-as-a-husband-dad-son-coach-uncle-colleague-and-friend

When I reached out congratulate Carter, he said thanks. When I asked him to comment on his induction, that took a little time. And not because he didn't want to be bothered, it was quite the opposite.

And when he wrote back, his thoughts were typical of this father of five, not to mention the head coach of about 2,500 football and baseball players for the Bengals, from 1991 to the present, not to mention the thousands he taught in the classroom.

Carter has been a part of the football program at BHS for 35 years and the head coach for 32, going on 33 this coming fall. He also had tremendous success as a baseball coach for the Bengals and led the 1996 team to a Greater Newark Tournament championship.

"I'm very humbled and honored by this event," said Carter, recently, about his Hall of Fame selection. "I have been blessed to be a life-long Bloomfield resident, and to have the opportunity to have been a Bengal athlete. (And later), to have coached so many great kids at Bloomfield, and to have worked with so many great coaches."

Carter was graduated from Bloomfield High in 1979 and then returned to Bloomfield as an educator, after earning a degree at William Paterson.

Family has always been paramount in Carter's life, from his parents, wife, children, siblings and an infinite amount of cousins, nephews and nieces.

"No question that having my family's support has been a huge factor in being able to teach and coach," said Carter.

And, again, his role as a mentor, means the most to him.

"Seeing athletes grow and mature into productive and successful adults, and parents, is very gratifying," he said. "Especially those who have troubled paths."

If there's one 'passage' which best describes Carter, it is this.

"It comes from former William Paterson College football coach Frank Glazier," said Carter. "Find something you love doing, and you'll never work a day in your life. Working with special education students and coaching football and baseball for so many years has never been a chore to coach or teach."

No one's life is perfect, but Coach Carter chooses to look back, and ahead, on loving his work. And because of that, Mike Carter is indeed a Hall of Famer, in life, and at work.







