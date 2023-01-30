Professional bowler Joe Lipan of Bend is gearing up to reopen La Pine’s only bowling alley. He purchased the former Shandy’s and has begun refurbishing it. “We’ve painted the bar area,” said Lipan. “We have fixed the holes in the wall. The biggest thing we’ve done is the (ball return and scoring) machines. It’s taken a lot of time to get those up and running. They’re just like old, old cars — machines that they’re not running. There’s a lot of parts that need a lot of a lot of fixing.”

BEND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO