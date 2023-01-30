Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
centraloregondaily.com
Redmond man gets nearly 19 years in prison in deadly 2020 DUII crash
A Redmond man convicted of manslaughter, assault and DUII in a 2020 drunk driving crash that killed one woman and seriously injured two other people has been sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison. Brandon Tylor Kern, 31, was found guilty Monday on first- and second-degree manslaughter, two counts of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend pro bowler refurbishing, reopening old La Pine bowling alley
Professional bowler Joe Lipan of Bend is gearing up to reopen La Pine’s only bowling alley. He purchased the former Shandy’s and has begun refurbishing it. “We’ve painted the bar area,” said Lipan. “We have fixed the holes in the wall. The biggest thing we’ve done is the (ball return and scoring) machines. It’s taken a lot of time to get those up and running. They’re just like old, old cars — machines that they’re not running. There’s a lot of parts that need a lot of a lot of fixing.”
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
KVAL
Sheriff: $100K aggravated theft investigation results in arrest of Oregon man
REDMOND, Ore. — On Thursday (Jan. 26), a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for service regarding a large theft from a local construction company. The victim advised their former business manager had fraudulently written numerous unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature. The former business...
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps applications open
The Heart of Oregon Corps has opened applications for Central Oregon Youth Conservation Corps. It’s an eight-week summer program for 16-to-18-year-olds in which they get paid to work with the U.S. Forest Service on conservation projects. Crews run out of a variety of towns including Bend, Redmond and La...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?
Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
KTVZ
SW Bend neighbors voice concerns over proposed Tetherow-area subdivision, city hearings officer
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several neighbors and Tetherow residents voiced their concerns with a proposed subdivision in southwest Bend -- and the hearings officer presiding over the matter -- at a hearing Thursday at City Hall. City Hearings Officer Greg Frank told those at the hearing, "My employment is to...
KTVZ
New Bend doggy day care picks up your furry friend on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog day care service will pick your pooch up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel. Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
centraloregondaily.com
Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners
Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
centraloregondaily.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace building 50 new beds for kids in need Friday
The local arm of the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for kids who don’t have a bed of their own, is celebrating a new location on Friday. And they’re doing it by building 50 new beds. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) collects the materials...
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location
In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
