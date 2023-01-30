Read full article on original website
Lynn Rhodes
4d ago
I get it, Mardi Grad is big business and also a very deep rooted celebration in our culture…. BUT!!! Why aren’t we spending the funds to have 100-200 extra police to stop the current record setting crime???
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
NOLA.com
James Gill: New Orleans' battle agains crime goes on
New Orleans' extensive network of surveillance cameras got a major boost in 2017 when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu was engaged, as New Orleans mayors generally are, in a search for ways to reduce crime. Another of hizzoner's proposals was to close the doors of barrooms at 3 a.m., although they would...
NOPD: Disgruntled customer fires shot through restaurant window, strikes fast food employee
A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee on Thursday evening.
NOLA.com
Frustrated Krewe du Vieux says City Hall gave them ‘non-options’ for 2023’s parade route
Krewe du Vieux captains say the city was “inflexible” while negotiating their parade route this year and wouldn't give them clear answers to their questions regarding the route. The krewe learned Jan. 30 that its route for the Feb. 4 parade this year excludes several blocks that have...
NOLA.com
The route of Sunday’s krewedelusion Mardi Gras parade revealed at last
With only days to spare, krewedelusion has released the route of its march through the Marigny and French Quarter that begins at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The parade kicks off at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Royal Street, proceeds to the French Quarter, then circulates back to Frenchmen Street. The...
NOLA.com
The forgotten Fourth Ward fire of 1844: All from a tossed 'locofoco'
The Good Friday Fire of 1788. The Great Fire of 1794. The Algiers Fire of 1895, and the 1919 burning of the Old French Opera House. The lethal blazes at the Rault Center in 1972, and the Up Stairs Lounge in 1973. Certain traumatic blazes have become enshrined in our...
NOLA.com
2 men stabbed on Bourbon Street; 1 in custody, New Orleans police say
Two men were stabbed on Bourbon Street early Thursday and taken to a hospital, New Orleans police said. Police said the stabbings were in the 200 block of Bourbon between Iberville and Bienville streets (map). Authorities were called at 12:51 a.m. after the two men were stabbed in separate incidents, they said.
Two shot overnight as New Orleans leaders declare crime is trending down
NEW ORLEANS — While New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces that crime tracking data shows a downward trend in the first few weeks of 2023, The New Orleans Police Department is still dealing with violent crime in the streets on a nearly daily basis. Overnight, two people became the...
NOLA.com
Are Krewe du Vieux, Chewbacchus, and other parades disrespected? City Council member says yes.
City Council President JP Morrell says that certain downtown Carnival parades that take place early in the season are being kicked around by the city. He wants to see them treated with the same deference that New Orleans pays to the mostly Uptown parades that take place closer to Fat Tuesday.
NOLA.com
Two jailed in Dec. 31 killing outside Mid-City grocery store, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police have arrested two men in the Dec. 31 killing of a man who was shot outside the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Mid-City. Police said they booked Henry Tillman, 19, on Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice and Jamyron Caffrey, 18, on Thursday with being an accessory to those crimes. The Police Department did not disclose a motive or any evidence linking them to the killing, which took the life of Oliver Brown, 17.
NOLA.com
Behind the Headlines: Can Mayor Cantrell regain the city's trust?
One year into her second term, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faces troubles on all fronts, from crime and infrastructure challenges to a series of damaging headlines about her behavior and a recall drive. Columnists Stephanie Grace, Will Sutton and Clancy DuBos sat down to discuss the big question behind all the headlines: Can Cantrell turn things around?
Cops looking for CBD spitter
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
Inmates rebooked on added charges after 2022 deadly shooting of teen
An arrest warrant was issued but officers found the two already booked in the Orleans Parish Justice Center on unrelated charges.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in connection to Mid-City killing in a supermarket parking lot
Two men were rebooked this week for allegedly killing a teen who was with them while they were burglarizing cars outside of a Mid-City supermarket, according to documents police filed in Criminal District Court. Henry Tillman, 19, was booked on counts of second degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of...
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation
Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible.
NOLA.com
Warren Easton High School remembers 15-year-old student killed by gunfire at a sleepover
Sajal Muhammed took deep breaths as she described her best friend, Kennedi Belton, to the crowd gathered on Warren Easton High School’s Legacy Field, many of whom clutched heart-shaped balloons that moved in the wind and wore pink. Most mornings before school the pair would stop at Burger King...
NOLA.com
Shar Pei puppy named Toby dognapped from Lakeview home during burglary; $1,300 reward offered
A 3-month-old Shar Pei puppy named "Toby" was stolen from a Lakeview home during a burglary on Monday. Toby's worried owner, Scott Elston, The Humane Society of Louisiana and an anonymous donor are offering a $1,300 reward for Toby's safe return. "I'm really devastated," Elston said Thursday. "That was my...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
NOPD: Man steals gallons from gas station, flees the scene
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to fraud incident Thursday, Feb. 2 at a Gentilly gas station.
Comments / 1