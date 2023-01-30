ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
allhiphop.com

Black Compass Media Drops Top Battle Rap Lists

Check out how close their list is to the AllHipHop.com list that you all helped put together!. It is that time of the year when we see the “battle rap best of” rankings and many in the culture’s media elite are dropping their lists. Let’s see just...
allhiphop.com

Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody

People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
MIAMI, FL
allhiphop.com

J Erving Of Human Re Sources Talks RAYE’s “Escapism” And Black Leadership

How did artists such as Brent Faiyaz and Pink Sweat$ explode onto the music scene with catastrophic numbers? Look no further than Human Re Sources. The black-owned company was founded by J. Erving in 2017, and has since been recognized as an independent powerhouse for talent development. Built at the...
allhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Wants To Become A Mormon

NBA YoungBoy is planning to get baptized after embracing Mormon missionaries in Utah. NBA YoungBoy found religion during his time in Utah. The Motown Records rapper revealed how he got involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Billboard interview. NBA YoungBoy recalled letting Mormon missionaries into his house after initially rejecting their door-to-door visit.
UTAH STATE
allhiphop.com

Latto Explains Keeping Her “Real Relationship” Private

Some fans believe the Grammy nominee is dating 21 Savage. There have been rumors circulating for months that Latto is dating another famous rapper. However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker has chosen to keep the identity of her partner under wraps. Latto recently addressed her secrecy while appearing on...
allhiphop.com

Watch “Big Haze”, Latest Video Release “Get It Back

New Music Alert! Big Haze, Better Known As Haze Da Punter, Amongst Its Top Artists, Has Changed His Name!. Now going by Big Haze, he has scheduled two rap music releases, “4 me” and “Get It Back”, of which “4 me”, the single is already available in stores and on streaming platforms.
CONNECTICUT STATE
allhiphop.com

Quavo To Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards

The Maverick City Music choir will take part in the segment as well. Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. One of the surviving members of the Migos, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, will honor Takeoff at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Said His Mom Pushed Him To Have A Baby At 14!

Lil Wayne had a baby for his mother that was lonely. He explained it in a recent ceremony were he was being honored. Shout out to Lil Wayne. That man has been through a lot. And, the abuse and troubles he endured continues to unravel before us. Last night he was honored by the Black Music Collective. But people are really talking about a portion of his speech. He explained that his mom was so lonely in life that she urged him to have a baby as the young age of 14.
allhiphop.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Admits Being Terrified Of People

The introverted rapper takes part in a rare interview. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) is one of the most commercially successful music acts of the last five years. NBA Youngboy has earned thirteen Top 10 projects since 2018. Surprisingly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again managed to rack up...
allhiphop.com

Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Aiming For Top 10 Debut

The “Say Something” performer also has something to say about a negative review. Lil Yachty shocked some listeners with his latest album titled Let’s Start Here. The 14-track effort earned the Georgia native praise from online fans, music critics, and even Hip Hop superstar Drake. Let’s Start...
GEORGIA STATE
allhiphop.com

NLE Choppa Hopes To Inspire People With New “Champions” Single

Memphis-raised rapper NLE Choppa sees himself as an inspirational figure. The 20-year-old recording artist tapped into his motivating spirit for the new “Champions” song. Released via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records, “Champions” will be featured on ESPN’s promotional content and programming. The record hits DSPs as NCAA college basketball heads into March Madness next month.
MEMPHIS, TN
allhiphop.com

J. Cole’s Dreamville Records To Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack

Listen to the “Ma Boy” single featuring J.I.D and Lute. Creed III will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The Michael B. Jordan-directed motion picture will feature music by artists from Dreamville Records. In fact, Dreamville/Interscope Records will oversee the Creed III soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier...

