Lil Wayne had a baby for his mother that was lonely. He explained it in a recent ceremony were he was being honored. Shout out to Lil Wayne. That man has been through a lot. And, the abuse and troubles he endured continues to unravel before us. Last night he was honored by the Black Music Collective. But people are really talking about a portion of his speech. He explained that his mom was so lonely in life that she urged him to have a baby as the young age of 14.

19 HOURS AGO