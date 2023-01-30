Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
allhiphop.com
Black Compass Media Drops Top Battle Rap Lists
Check out how close their list is to the AllHipHop.com list that you all helped put together!. It is that time of the year when we see the “battle rap best of” rankings and many in the culture’s media elite are dropping their lists. Let’s see just...
allhiphop.com
Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody
People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
allhiphop.com
J Erving Of Human Re Sources Talks RAYE’s “Escapism” And Black Leadership
How did artists such as Brent Faiyaz and Pink Sweat$ explode onto the music scene with catastrophic numbers? Look no further than Human Re Sources. The black-owned company was founded by J. Erving in 2017, and has since been recognized as an independent powerhouse for talent development. Built at the...
allhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Become A Mormon
NBA YoungBoy is planning to get baptized after embracing Mormon missionaries in Utah. NBA YoungBoy found religion during his time in Utah. The Motown Records rapper revealed how he got involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Billboard interview. NBA YoungBoy recalled letting Mormon missionaries into his house after initially rejecting their door-to-door visit.
allhiphop.com
Cam’ron Talks Drake Wearing Iconic Pink Fur At Apollo Show, Plus Why He Rejected £300K Offer To Buy It
While Cam’ron was “cool” with Drake wearing his iconic pink fur coat while performing alongside Dipset at legendary Harlem venue The Apollo last month, it still belongs to Cam, and he recently revealed he once turned down a $300,000 offer to buy it. The Harlem native became...
allhiphop.com
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame CEO Praises Missy Elliott: She’s The Full Package
The ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ album creator made history. Missy Elliott is one of the fourteen nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. The Hip Hop legend has the chance to be the first female rapper to earn the coveted induction. Greg Harris, CEO...
allhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Explains His Come Up, And Shows Another Side In His New Documentary “(R)EVOLUTION”
Legendary NBA star Matt Barnes kicked it with AllHipHop.com about his new documentary “(R)EVOLUTION.”. When many think of Matt Barnes, they think of the hot-headed, street-savvy guy that has been called the bad boy of the NBA. However, his new docu-series, “(R)Evolution,” shows how he is far more than...
allhiphop.com
Latto Explains Keeping Her “Real Relationship” Private
Some fans believe the Grammy nominee is dating 21 Savage. There have been rumors circulating for months that Latto is dating another famous rapper. However, the “Big Energy” hitmaker has chosen to keep the identity of her partner under wraps. Latto recently addressed her secrecy while appearing on...
allhiphop.com
Watch “Big Haze”, Latest Video Release “Get It Back
New Music Alert! Big Haze, Better Known As Haze Da Punter, Amongst Its Top Artists, Has Changed His Name!. Now going by Big Haze, he has scheduled two rap music releases, “4 me” and “Get It Back”, of which “4 me”, the single is already available in stores and on streaming platforms.
allhiphop.com
Drake Reacts To Historic 75 Billion Spotify Streams Record: “Send Me A LeBron Sized Check”
Drake said streaming platforms need to start sending bonuses while celebrating 75 billion Spotify plays, the first to ever do it. Drake continues to make history, achieving another Spotify milestone. The Her Loss creator has become the first artist in history to generate 50 billion total streams on the platform,...
allhiphop.com
Quavo To Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards
The Maverick City Music choir will take part in the segment as well. Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. One of the surviving members of the Migos, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, will honor Takeoff at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
allhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Said His Mom Pushed Him To Have A Baby At 14!
Lil Wayne had a baby for his mother that was lonely. He explained it in a recent ceremony were he was being honored. Shout out to Lil Wayne. That man has been through a lot. And, the abuse and troubles he endured continues to unravel before us. Last night he was honored by the Black Music Collective. But people are really talking about a portion of his speech. He explained that his mom was so lonely in life that she urged him to have a baby as the young age of 14.
allhiphop.com
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Admits Being Terrified Of People
The introverted rapper takes part in a rare interview. Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) is one of the most commercially successful music acts of the last five years. NBA Youngboy has earned thirteen Top 10 projects since 2018. Surprisingly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again managed to rack up...
allhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Reacts To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination: “Hopefully This Will Open The Door”
Missy Elliott is celebrating becoming the first-ever female Hip-Hop artist to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Missy Elliott continues to blaze a trail for women rappers, becoming the first-ever female Hip-Hop artist to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.
allhiphop.com
Jay-Z Confirmed For 2023 Grammys; Performing “God Did” With DJ Khaled & More
Jay-Z will perform “God Did” with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Jay-Z returns to the Grammys stage on Sunday (February 5). The Roc Nation boss will join DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy to perform...
allhiphop.com
Lil Yachty’s ‘Let’s Start Here’ Aiming For Top 10 Debut
The “Say Something” performer also has something to say about a negative review. Lil Yachty shocked some listeners with his latest album titled Let’s Start Here. The 14-track effort earned the Georgia native praise from online fans, music critics, and even Hip Hop superstar Drake. Let’s Start...
allhiphop.com
NLE Choppa Hopes To Inspire People With New “Champions” Single
Memphis-raised rapper NLE Choppa sees himself as an inspirational figure. The 20-year-old recording artist tapped into his motivating spirit for the new “Champions” song. Released via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records, “Champions” will be featured on ESPN’s promotional content and programming. The record hits DSPs as NCAA college basketball heads into March Madness next month.
allhiphop.com
T.I. Praises Young Thug For Expressing More Gratitude Than His Own Artists
N.O.R.E. sits down with the ‘Fear’ movie actor. Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is presently in legal purgatory as he awaits his RICO trial in Georgia. Meanwhile, Grand Hustle Records co-founder Tip “T.I.” Harris shows appreciation for the incarcerated rapper in a new interview. The...
allhiphop.com
Grammys to Honor 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Performances From Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne & More
The Recording Academy has assembled a star-studded cast to mark the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Grammys have drafted a host of rap icons to perform at the upcoming ceremony in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. Among the star-studded cast gracing the stage...
allhiphop.com
J. Cole’s Dreamville Records To Executive Produce ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
Listen to the “Ma Boy” single featuring J.I.D and Lute. Creed III will hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The Michael B. Jordan-directed motion picture will feature music by artists from Dreamville Records. In fact, Dreamville/Interscope Records will oversee the Creed III soundtrack alongside Proximity Media, Outlier...
