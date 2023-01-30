Read full article on original website
Kotaku
NASCAR: No More Video Game Bullshit After Driver’s Dangerous 'Wall Ride'
This past October, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain caught the world’s attention when he deployed a “wall-riding” trick he had previously only pulled off in a video game as a kid to jump from 10th to 5th in an actual race. This move was very cool, really dangerous, and got him to the next stage of the Championship. And now NASCAR is officially telling everyone to never, ever do it again.
Kotaku
Marvel Snap Players Think An Objectively Nice Emote Is Toxic
Fans of Marvel Snap, the hugely popular, free-to-play card game, have come to a conclusion: the Ms. Marvel emote, the one where she’s grinning cheerfully, winking a bit and throwing up a thumbs up, is actually toxic as hell. Ms. Marvel might as well be giving you the finger and stomping on your entrails after she stole your wallet.
Kotaku
It's Time For This Great, Forgotten Dead Space Game To Return
The recently released Dead Space remake is a triumph among video game remakes, many of which haven’t been very well received by fans over the last few years. And as a massive Dead Space fan, I’m so damn happy to see EA spending money on the franchise again—with great results. But, I can’t help but think about a Dead Space game that EA has buried and most have forgotten about. That game is Dead Space mobile, a fantastic pocket-sized horror game that desperately needs to be given a second chance.
Kotaku
It’s OK If A Game Wraps Up, They Don’t All Have To Be Fortnite
Earlier today the developer behind co-op shooter Back 4 Blood--released in 2021 on console and PC—announced that, having released multiple updates and three expansions, it was moving on. And the reaction to this was mostly negative, with players calling the game dead and suggesting the team was giving up on it. But really, I’m fine with devs making games, supporting them for a bit, and then moving on. Not everything needs to be a live-service game like Fortnite or GTA Online. In fact, I kind of miss those halcyon days when studios were allowed to move on and do something new.
Kotaku
First Team To Clear Challenging New Final Fantasy XIV Raid Gets Caught Cheating
A Final Fantasy XIV raid team had their world-record achievement revoked after they got caught using tools developer Square Enix considers a form of cheating. Unnamed_ , an FFXIV raid team, became the first in the world to clear The Omega Protocol, an exceptionally difficult new ultimate raid first introduced to the MMO in patch 6.31 last week. However, shortly after the official FFXIV Twitter account congratulated the team for their achievement, a video circulated online of an Unnamed_ raid player using UI mod plug-ins to zoom the game’s camera out to get a better view of the raid battle, according to PC Gamer. (The use of third-party tools is prohibited in FFXIV.) The incident resulted in the team facing punishment, and game director Naoki Yoshida expressing his profound disappointment.
Kotaku
The Story Of Nintendo's Favorite Football Team
If you’re a fan of both football and video games you’ll no doubt have all kinds of fond memories of the two coming together on a team’s shirt, from Arsenal’s classic Dreamcast kit to Fiorentina’s shirts in the 90s. As iconic as those kits were, though, they were but blips on the radar compared to Nintendo’s decades-long sponsorship of a team that’s closer to home.
Kotaku
Yet Another Online Game Is Shutting Down, Devs Promise 'Private Server' PC Version
What a week. It was only Tuesday that we wrote about Rumbleverse, a battle royale game that was shutting down less than six months after launch. Now, on Thursday, we’ve got another, only this time it’s Knockout City. Game director Jeremy Russo shared the news in a blog...
Kotaku
Season: A Letter To The Future
Season: A Letter to the Future is the disappointing evidence that beauty is only skin and texture deep. This slow-paced explore ‘em up, in which you must chronicle and journal the end of an era, is rigid-jawed with sincerity, though lacking in anything meaningful to say. To set the...
Kotaku
Twitch’s Mega Popular AI Streamer Now Pulling In Thousands Of Viewers With Reaction Content
Artificial Intelligence is everywhere these days, with technologies like ChatGPT and DALL-E encroaching on human artistic creativity and expression. Sometimes it yields interestingly absurdist results, such as that AI-generated Seinfeld-like show Nothing, Forever. Other times, it feigns humanity, like the AI-controlled VTuber Neuro-sama, which has recently moved onto reacting to content in front of tens of thousands of Twitch chatters—and, according to its creator, has plans to work with “human streamers” in the future. Things are getting even weirder on the internet.
Kotaku
Fire Emblem Engage:
With its somewhat more grounded depictions of military life and interpersonal tragedy, 2019’s fantastic tactical RPG Three Houses was a break from the optimism of most Fire Emblem games. Despite the unprecedented popularity of that game, the series’ latest, Fire Emblem Engage, is a return to its fairytale roots. And as I played the game, I realized quickly that Engage was also taking inspiration from another source: the mobile gacha game Fire Emblem Heroes. As Nintendo’s first billion-dollar mobile game, it’s easy to understand why the developers chose that success story to influence their vision of the Fire Emblem multiverse. Unfortunately, what made for a solid mobile game ultimately doesn’t translate well to this console gaming experience.
Kotaku
Dead Space RemakeExploit Earns You Infinite Money, Ammo
Motive Studio’s Dead Space remake is a bloody slow-crawl to victory, one that might be made easier with an exploit spotted by a Reddit user earlier this week. The exploit lets players pop out endless Pulse Rifle ammo to exchange for currency, a process one commenter in that Reddit remembers using with the Detonator weapon in Dead Space 2. Though Motive’s remake made some changes to Dead Space, it looks like the franchise’s helpful exploit stays put. Keep reading to learn how to use it.
Kotaku
Link To The Past Has Been Reverse-Engineered, Fully Ported To The PC
One of the most interesting developments in the emulation and coding scenes in recent years has been the increasing trend in taking classic old video games and completely reverse-engineering their code. We’ve seen fans do this for everything from Mario 64 to Ocarina of Time to Grand Theft Auto, all...
Kotaku
A Massive Legend of Zelda Lego Set Might’ve Leaked
For years, Lego and Nintendo fans alike have dreamed of a Legend of Zelda-themed set being released. And for years that seemed unlikely to ever happen, until Lego and Nintendo started working together on Mario sets and people wondered if maybe, just maybe, Zelda was next. Now, after last year’s evidence that such a set was in the works, a Zelda-themed Lego set has seemingly leaked via a private consumer survey and people are excited.
