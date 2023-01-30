Earlier today the developer behind co-op shooter Back 4 Blood--released in 2021 on console and PC—announced that, having released multiple updates and three expansions, it was moving on. And the reaction to this was mostly negative, with players calling the game dead and suggesting the team was giving up on it. But really, I’m fine with devs making games, supporting them for a bit, and then moving on. Not everything needs to be a live-service game like Fortnite or GTA Online. In fact, I kind of miss those halcyon days when studios were allowed to move on and do something new.

1 DAY AGO