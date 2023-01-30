"Find Something you Love Doing, and You'll Never Work a Day in your Life": A Grateful Mike Carter has Indeed Made a Hall of Fame Contribution to Bloomfield

Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
bergenPAC has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Music Lovers
(Englewood, New Jersey-Feb. 3, 2023) Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out. It doesn’t have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take...
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent
CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin...
Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years
WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
ABUJA, NIGERIA -- The husband of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Drumfour posted birthday wishes on Facebook to his murdered wife on Friday morning -- a day after she was killed and more than a month before her actual birthday. The story was first reported by The New York Post. “4th March...
Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent
CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston...
Nursing Home Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday with Police Parade and Senate Honors
Plainfield, NJ — On January 17, 2023, a resident of AristaCare at Norwood Terrace celebrated her 100th birthday in a memorable way, surrounded by friends, family, and community members. The day was filled with a police parade, formal congratulations from the Senate and General Assembly, and a birthday celebration that was nothing short of extraordinary.
Heavy House Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - the fire was quickly upgraded to heavy and back up was called in from all over the county. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Named to the 2023 Newsweek America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers List
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The Ambulatory Surgical Pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the second consecutive year the center has earned a place on the Newsweek list.
Scotch Plains Police Bid Farewell to Retiring Chief and Two Veteran Officers
SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains police department said goodbye to three of its longest tenured officers: Chief Ted Conley, Sgt. Shawn Johnson, and Sgt. Jerry Brown in a "clap out ceremony" outside police headquarters. Chief Conley has provided steady leadership during the past 6 1/2 years, a period...
Westfield Boy Scouts Win Senior Division of Klondike Derby
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The “Atomic Rubber Duckies” from Troop 73 in Westfield took first place in the Senior Division of this year’s annual Klondike Derby. The event involves teams of scouts racing each other with gear-laden sledges that their troops build. Although the sledges are built on skis, the lack of snow this year didn’t deter any of the teams that participated in the event on Saturday Jan. 28 in Watchung Reservation.
Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday
The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. Sign Up for FREE Nutley Newsletter.
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023
WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE. “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,”...
Winchester Buries a 3-pointer As Time Expires to Give The Union Catholic Boys a Stunning Win Over Union
SCOTCH PLAINS NJ -- Keyshawn Winchester drained a game-winning long-range three-pointer as time expired to give Union Catholic a wild and stunning 58-57 victory over Union on Wednesday night. With 3.6 seconds left on the clock, AJ Altobelli's inbound pass was knocked out of bounds by Union. Then on the...
Madison Girls Basketball Advances in County Tournament After Defeating Morris Knolls
MADISON, NJ - No. 5 seed Madison defeated No. 12 Seed Morris Knolls in the First Round of the Morris County Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye in the Preliminary Round. Against Knolls, Charlotte Tuhy led all scorers with 30 points. Alex Reigle added 13 points. Madison will face No....
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’
Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points.
