RideApart
Yezdi Presents New Colorways For The 2023 Adventure And Scrambler
Classic Legends, the company behind the resurgence of popular motorcycle brands in India such as Jawa and Yezdi, is best known for its portfolio of affordable and stylish neo-retro motorcycles. For the 2023 model year, two of the most popular models in the Yezdi lineup have been given a cosmetic refresh: the Scrambler and Adventure.
RideApart
Deck Out Your Honda Monkey 125 With These Custom Parts From G-Craft
The Honda Monkey is just one of those bikes that seems to love life and not take itself too seriously. You can certainly bet, that if you see someone rolling around town in a Honda Monkey, that they're going to be a friendly, and more than happy to talk to you about their vehicle of choice. Right out of the showroom, the Monkey exudes charm and character, but this hasn't stopped folks from customizing their bikes to make them even more special.
RideApart
BMW R 18 Goes Café Racer Courtesy Of XTR Pepo And MX911
The BMW R 18 is made for one thing: cruising. Sure, the 1,802cc boxer lays down 90 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of torque, but you’ll need every bit of kinetic energy to get the 761-pound bobber to move down the boulevard. If slow and low isn’t your pace, though, custom shops XTR Pepo and MX911 fashioned a custom R 18 that satisfies any need for speed.
MotorTrend Magazine
Kaiser Kars Brings a Legendary Restomod C210 Skyline to the U.S.
If you're at all familiar with the over-the-top greatness that Kazuhiko "Smoky" Nagata has birthed from Top Secret, his tuning shop established in the early '90s, then this 1977 Skyline doesn't really fit into his resume. It's a much older chassis than what he's usually tied to, and it doesn't belt out huge power numbers, though his signature burnouts are still no more than a clutch dump away.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Bizzarrini Giotto Kickstarts Italian Automaker Rebirth With V12 Engine And Giugiaro Design
Little-known Italian marque Bizzarrini has unveiled its first new supercar, called the Giotto. Named after the company's founder, the limited-run beauty boasts Giugiaro styling and the promise of great performance. Powertrain details will be revealed later, but Bizzarrini says the vehicle is expected to have a naturally aspirated, mid-engined V12....
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
RideApart
KTM Outfits 2023 390 Adventure With Wire-Spoke Wheels
KTM’s Adventure family has undergone regular updates over the past few years. In 2021, both the 1290 Super Adventure R and 1290 Super Adventure S received massive overhauls. The touring-oriented S variant earned radar-assisted cruise control in the process, while the off-road-biased R trim leaned into the Austrian firm’s rally roots.
Toyota Launches Factory Restoration Program For 86 Models That Qualify As Classics
The Toyota GR86 has been around for over a decade, and some of the earliest models are now eligible for factory restoration in Japan. Toyota's original GT 86, originally sold as the Scion in the USA, has proven to be one of Toyota's most popular sports cars in decades and is massively popular in the aftermarket scene. These cars pay tribute to the original AE86, another legendary Toyota sports car also receiving some highly deserved attention from Toyota.
msn.com
This Forgotten Pontiac Sports Car Was A Rally Car-Inspired Concept With Sliding Rear Doors
Pontiac showed off its rally-inspired REV concept car at all the big auto shows in 2001 to great applause and fanfare. The Detroit car maker envisioned that everyone would want a "go-anywhere" all-wheel-drive with an adjustable suspension that was sporty and capable of carrying passengers and cargo alike. Honestly, it's not very different from the Piranha concept the automaker unveiled just a year earlier.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drives a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona
Jay Leno doesn't own Ferraris, but he still likes to have them on his Jay Leno's Garage YouTube show. This episode features a true Prancing Horse classic—a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona. The car is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee, who also brought his Ferrari 288 GTO and...
yankodesign.com
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
RideApart
Arai Japan Releases Astro GX Helmet In New Spine Graphic
Arai recently debuted its new Contour-X helmet in the U.S. market. While the Snell-approved lid attracts riders with both style and substance, the model has been available as the Quantic in Europe and as the Astro GX in Japan for some time now. As such, Arai already offers an assortment of color options and graphics in international markets, and the new Spine livery brings even more race-inspired design to the versatile lid.
RideApart
World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction
The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
RideApart
2023 Kawasaki H2 SX SE Flagship Sport Tourer Gets A Modest Update
It’s February 1, 2023, and Kawasaki just introduced the latest update to its flagship Ninja H2 SX SE. Considering the significant upgrades that the already-impressive supercharged beast received for the 2022 model year, the fact that the 2023 bike adds an automatic high beam function to the massive raft of features probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Think of it like the cherry on top of an already tasty ice cream sundae.
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Debuts The Xoom Commuter Scooter In India
Hero MotoCorp has pulled the covers off its newest commuter scooter model exclusive to the Indian market. Dubbed the Xoom, pronounced “Zoom,” this scooter incorporates sporty styling with accessible performance, and a price tag that’s within reach of most daily riders. Let’s take a look at the Hero Xoom’s key details.
conceptcarz.com
Bugatti Vanvooren Leads The Grandes Marques At Bonhams
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris Sale is renowned for celebrating the truly great automotive marques and coachbuilders across all eras and this year's edition is no exception, with a 1932 Bugatti Type 55 Vanvooren one of the highlights to cross the block on 2 February. Considered...
torquenews.com
Tesla Castings Replace Over 70 Underbody Parts - Allows For Making Cars Like Toy Cars
We see a video from Giga Berlin that shows Tesla's castings, which allow Tesla to make cars just like toy cars are made. Tesla castings at Giga Berlin are being shown, and these castings replace over 70 different under body parts. This enables Tesla to produce cars just like a toy car - where they use single piece castings to quickly make the frame of the car.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Worldwide Motorcycle Sales Down Eight Percent In 2022
On February 2, 2023, Harley-Davidson announced its full 2022 financial results, as well as its Q4 2022 results. How did the year pan out for the Motor Company?. The fourth quarter of 2022 saw the Motor Company ship (not sell) 34,000 motorcycles, which represents an 18 percent increase over the 28,900 units shipped in Q4 2021. That contributed to a full-year shipment number of 193,500 bikes, as compared to the 188,000 shipped over the course of 2021. Overall, motorcycle shipments increased by three percent at the end of 2022.
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Kove Presents The Cobra 125 R
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Kove has been working hard to get its models to market, especially in Europe. This comes just a few months after the brand made its global debut at EICMA 2022. Since then, the brand has competed in and completed the Dakar Rally with respectable standing, with hopes of joining the World SSP300 in 2023.
