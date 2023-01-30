Read full article on original website
Chicago Police Eject Resident Who Spoke Against ComEd Deal from City Council Meeting
Chicago police officers ejected a leader of the Chicago chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America from the City Council chambers during Wednesday’s City Council meeting after they said the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot brokered with Commonwealth Edison “spit in the face” of efforts to fight climate change and prevent corruption.
Week in Review: Tensions Arise in Chicago Mayoral Race
In the Chicago mayoral race, Paul Vallas lands endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward). Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García are pouncing on Vallas, who said he’s anti-abortion. Lightfoot’s chosen budget chair, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor. Should a prospective Lightfoot voter be concerned about that? Meanwhile, Willie Wilson continues to doubles down on wanting the police to hunt suspects down like rabbits.
Feb. 3, 2023 - Full Show
Did the mayor retaliate against a private citizen for voicing an opinion at City Council? Why CPD solves far fewer crimes involving Black men. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in Marquette Park. And a profile of a Grammy-nominated Chicago producer.
Proposed ComEd Deal Brokered by Lightfoot Silent on Ethics Issues, Shutoff Relief
In the wake of Commonwealth Edison’s admission that it engaged in a yearslong bribery scheme, a furious Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the utility giant would have to make significant changes if it wanted to keep its lucrative city contract. But the proposed agreement that Lightfoot is set to introduce...
Homicide Clearance Rate Lower in Chicago’s Black Communities: Report
For the past several years, the Chicago Police Department has solved an average of 50% of the city’s homicides per year. But that number, known as a clearance rate, is even lower for Black victims. That’s according to Live Free Chicago, whose report “Killed, Ignored, Never Forgotten: Chicago’s Unsolved...
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary
Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station
A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
‘Rooftop Pastor’ Corey Brooks Gets $8M Donation for Woodlawn Community Center
The Rev. Corey Brooks brought attention to his Woodlawn community and his cause when he camped out on a Chicago rooftop for almost a year to raise funds for a new community center. Now, with an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation announced Wednesday — and a total of...
Ethics Board Warns Candidates: Don’t Use Uniformed Cops in Your Ads
Do not use images of uniformed Chicago police officers, firefighters or city personnel in campaign advertisements, the Chicago Board of Ethics warned candidates running for mayor, City Council and Police District Council. The unsigned advisory opinion, issued Monday by the Chicago Board of Ethics, was prompted by a spate of...
Englewood Rail Yard Expansion Back on Track With Ald. Taylor’s Support
A 15-year effort by the Norfolk Southern Railway to double the size of its storage yard in Englewood finally got the green light from the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, after Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) dropped her opposition to a measure long sought by the railroad. With Taylor’s reluctant...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Little Village Discount Mall Vendors Given Another Short-Term Extension as Future Remains Unclear
The future of the Discount Mall in Little Village remains clouded in uncertainty as the property’s owner has granted vendors another short-term lease extension. On Tuesday, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) hosted a meeting Tuesday with vendors to reassure them he will be fighting to keep the retail hub open. Novak Construction, the mall’s owner, extended vendors’ leases until the end of March.
Spotlight Politics: Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up as Election Day Nears
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's ComEd proposal, a 15-year deal with the troubled utility company, got pushback Wednesday. Some alderpeople are concerned the speed with which the deal is being handled is reminiscent of the city's costly parking meter deal. Chicago City Council approved Norfolk Southern Railway’s massive rail yard expansion...
Defying Objections, City Opens Temporary Shelter for Immigrants in Shuttered Woodlawn School
City officials opened a shelter for immigrants bused to Chicago in a shuttered school in Woodlawn on Thursday, defying vehement objections from nearby residents that have roiled the race for 20th Ward alderperson and exacerbated tensions between Black and Latino Chicagoans. The former Wadsworth Elementary School near 64th Street and...
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space
Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
Chicago Producer Terry Hunter Brings House Music to Global Audience
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, and Chicago music producer Terry Hunter is nominated for Best Remixed Recording for his remix of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.”. Hunter spoke with arts correspondent Angel Idowu about house music, the genre he used to remix the song. “How do...
Hecklers interrupt Chicago mayoral candidate forum at NW Side High School
With just one month to go until the Chicago mayor election, a contentious candidate forum was held at a high school in Belmont Cragin.
What to Watch on WTTW for Black History Month
Discover the stories of Black History Month on WTTW this February, with programming that examines both local and national perspectives on the arts, music, history, and more. This month brings engaging premieres, including a four-hour series on the history and impact of hip-hop and a local documentary on the architecture of the South Side.
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
