Week in Review: Tensions Arise in Chicago Mayoral Race

In the Chicago mayoral race, Paul Vallas lands endorsements from the Chicago Tribune and outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney (44th Ward). Now, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García are pouncing on Vallas, who said he’s anti-abortion. Lightfoot’s chosen budget chair, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward), has endorsed Brandon Johnson for mayor. Should a prospective Lightfoot voter be concerned about that? Meanwhile, Willie Wilson continues to doubles down on wanting the police to hunt suspects down like rabbits.
Feb. 3, 2023 - Full Show

Did the mayor retaliate against a private citizen for voicing an opinion at City Council? Why CPD solves far fewer crimes involving Black men. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in Marquette Park. And a profile of a Grammy-nominated Chicago producer.
Tour the Often Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side in a New Documentary

Chicago is a city that loves architecture—but how often is the architecture that is celebrated and discussed located on the South Side? “This is a city that does pay attention to its architecture, but often the architecture of the South Side—and I’d argue the West Side as well—is ignored,” says Lee Bey, the host of the new documentary Building/Blocks: Architecture of Chicago’s South Side (Bey is also an occasional contributor to WTTW). Outstanding buildings such as the bold Pride Cleaners, sleek Jovita Idár Elementary School, or historic Rosenwald Courts Apartments have “not been welcomed into the canon,” Bey says. “You don’t get that kind of depth and sweep of information about many of these great buildings.”
Chicago Man Charged in Attack of CTA Worker at Downtown Blue Line Station

A man who has been twice convicted of attacks onboard CTA trains has been arrested and charged with striking a CTA employee at a Blue Line station downtown last month. James Jackson, 55, appeared in court Friday on charges of aggravated battery of a transit employee and aggravated battery of a victim over 60 years old after he allegedly struck a CTA worker at the Washington Blue Line station.
Little Village Discount Mall Vendors Given Another Short-Term Extension as Future Remains Unclear

The future of the Discount Mall in Little Village remains clouded in uncertainty as the property’s owner has granted vendors another short-term lease extension. On Tuesday, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) hosted a meeting Tuesday with vendors to reassure them he will be fighting to keep the retail hub open. Novak Construction, the mall’s owner, extended vendors’ leases until the end of March.
A Rising Chef Comes to Chicago to Lead a New Restaurant in an Acclaimed Space

Iliana Regan left her acclaimed Chicago restaurant Elizabeth to run a tiny bed-and-breakfast (-and-tasting-menu-and-drinks) called Milkweed Inn in the northern woods of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Christian Hunter of Atelier, the new restaurant that will take over Elizabeth’s space in Lincoln Square this month, is making the opposite move: from coolly secluded restaurant to refined urban hideaway.
What to Watch on WTTW for Black History Month

Discover the stories of Black History Month on WTTW this February, with programming that examines both local and national perspectives on the arts, music, history, and more. This month brings engaging premieres, including a four-hour series on the history and impact of hip-hop and a local documentary on the architecture of the South Side.
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
