Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols – updates: Memphis fire staff fired and 7th officer ousted after horror dashcam video released

By Graeme Massie and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Memphis Police Department announced a seventh unidentified officer was being put on administrative leave in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols , as well as two members of the city’s fire department.

Lee Gerald, an attorney for Preston Hemphill, the sixth officer to be suspended, confirmed to reporters that his client was the third officer at Nichols’ initial traffic stop.

“As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam,” Mr Gerald said in a statement. “He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

An EMT and ambulance driver responding to Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by police were also fired, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandrige, and driver, Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker have reportedly been terminated, per the department’s chief Gina Sweat

Mr Nichols’s parents – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address next week.

Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.

Mr Horsford said that he was hoping to also arrange a meeting between the president and Nichols’ family.

Nichols, 29, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Memphis on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital.

Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith – were fired by Memphis Police Department and charged with murder.

Footage of the fatal encounter was finally released on Friday, capturing Nichols being punched, kicked and beaten with batons.

However, the footage leaves some questions still unanswered including why the officers carried out a traffic stop on Nichols’ car in the first place.

The Independent

