FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
tapinto.net
Public Hearing on Upgrades to North Street Park Set for February 15
BAYONNE, NJ - Bayonne officials will hold a public hearing on Feb. 15 to review proposed improvements to a small pocket park on North Street. “It’s a true neighborhood park that has been around for years,” said Councilman Neil Carroll. The City of Bayonne is seeking funding through...
tapinto.net
Residents Debate During West Orange Town Council’s Cannabis Ordinance Meeting
WEST ORANGE, NJ – During Tuesday night’s Town Council cannabis ordinance review, council members discussed how many cannabis establishments the town should permit. Originally, they had agreed on four businesses and an unlimited number of micro businesses. West Orange has sent letters of recommendation to the state for seven businesses. Council members spoke of rescinding some of the recommendations.
tapinto.net
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
tapinto.net
Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’
Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
tapinto.net
'Environmentally Devastating Practices' in Cedar Grove
Like many in our community, I was shocked to see that during the week of January 22nd, corporate developer Garrubbo Properties clearcut over 800 trees adjacent to the popular West Essex Trail in Cedar Grove in order to prepare the land for a long beleaguered affordable housing project under the pseudonym 36 Cliffside Drive LLC. In 2019, I watched in horror as thousands of miles of Brazilian rainforest were burned under the Bolsonaro regime. However, I never expected such environmentally devastating practices to come to the sunny suburb of Cedar Grove.
tapinto.net
Heavy Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel - upgraded to heavy. First responders are on the scene. There is a request for county support. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
tapinto.net
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public
HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
tapinto.net
Reynolds Questions Process that Led to Ridgewood Manager’s Resignation
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - When Heather Mailander resigned from her role as village manager and announced she would stay on in the sole capacity as village clerk, Councilperson Lorraine Reynolds raised questions about the resignation. Mayor Paul Vagianos and Deputy Mayor Pam Perron had discussions with Mailander stating their desire not to have one person occupying two management positions at village hall anymore.
tapinto.net
Majestic Essex County Celebration Venue is Closing After 66 Years
WEST ORANGE, NJ – According to The Knowles family, owners of the Manor since 1956, the beautiful and iconic venue will be closing after July 5. In an open letter to “valued friends, past clients, guests and all of our extended Manor family,” they announced, “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end.”
tapinto.net
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark...
tapinto.net
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
tapinto.net
Burlington County Lawmakers Urge Residents to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County lawmakers Senator Troy Singleton and Assembly Members Dr. Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are urging residents to sign up for the ANCHOR property tax relief program. The ANCHOR — the Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters — program will provide property tax...
tapinto.net
Just Listed - 37 Cross Gates Road, Madison
Welcome to this timeless beauty, situated behind "The Wall" in Madison's coveted Hill Section. This 5 BR, 3 BA, 3 half BA home has been stunningly designed while maintaining its period-appropriate charm. As soon as you step inside, you are welcomed by a generously sized foyer and a wide center hall. The dining room is adjacent to a custom, gourmet kitchen which features a magnificent Danby marble countertop and backsplash, a large center island, designer lighting, and an eating area. All of this flows seamlessly into the incredible family room which hosts a stone-front wood-burning fireplace, a spectacular bay window with a window seat, and a bar area with a wine refrigerator and custom cabinetry. An inviting, yet, large living room with a gas fireplace, crown molding, and french doors to the screened patio, is the perfect spot for hosting just about any occasion. Off of the living room is a sun-drenched office with custom built-ins and french doors, opening to the bluestone patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The finished basement is another amazing area to entertain or lounge. Large enough for ping pong and pool table competitions, you might not get your guests to leave. Another "libation station" is perfectly situated on this level. The second floor has 5 BRs and 3 BA. The primary BR has a large custom walk-in closet and custom bathroom. All of this is showcased on nearly an acre of professionally designed landscape.
tapinto.net
Hackensack Declares Code Blue
Hackensack, NJ - As temperatures drop below freezing, Hackensack has declared February 3 and February 4, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Police Bid Farewell to Retiring Chief and Two Veteran Officers
SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains police department said goodbye to three of its longest tenured officers: Chief Ted Conley, Sgt. Shawn Johnson, and Sgt. Jerry Brown in a "clap out ceremony" outside police headquarters. Chief Conley has provided steady leadership during the past 6 1/2 years, a period...
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
tapinto.net
FAA Approves Teterboro Airport's Noise Program
TETERBORO, NJ - The Federal Aviation Administration approved Teterboro Airport’s Noise Compatibility Program in mid-January. The plan was submitted in July 2022, and was available for a 60-day public review. The federal agency indicated it received no comments during that period. It was approved on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
tapinto.net
The wait will soon be over in Phillipsburg if you "Love that Popeyes Chicken"
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –It hasn’t looked like much since demolition, but Mayor Todd M. Tersigni confirmed this week that Popeyes has applied for building permits. Permits have not yet been submitted to inspections for Arby’s, which was part of the subdivided lot proposed in 2021. It smells like...
tapinto.net
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
