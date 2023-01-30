Arai recently debuted its new Contour-X helmet in the U.S. market. While the Snell-approved lid attracts riders with both style and substance, the model has been available as the Quantic in Europe and as the Astro GX in Japan for some time now. As such, Arai already offers an assortment of color options and graphics in international markets, and the new Spine livery brings even more race-inspired design to the versatile lid.

7 HOURS AGO