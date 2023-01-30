Read full article on original website
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Kove Presents The Cobra 125 R
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Kove has been working hard to get its models to market, especially in Europe. This comes just a few months after the brand made its global debut at EICMA 2022. Since then, the brand has competed in and completed the Dakar Rally with respectable standing, with hopes of joining the World SSP300 in 2023.
RideApart
World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction
The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
RideApart
Italian Motorcycle Market Enjoys 37-Percent Growth In January 2023
2023 has just begun, and things are looking pretty good for the Italian motorcycle market. January, 2023, has seen an impressive 37.7-percent spike in motorcycle sales in Italy—and we haven’t even entered the spring and summer riding months. Data provided by the Associazione Nazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori (ANCMA) indicates that the start of the year has seen a lot of growth in Italy’s motorcycle segment. Let’s take a closer look.
RideApart
Arai Japan Releases Astro GX Helmet In New Spine Graphic
Arai recently debuted its new Contour-X helmet in the U.S. market. While the Snell-approved lid attracts riders with both style and substance, the model has been available as the Quantic in Europe and as the Astro GX in Japan for some time now. As such, Arai already offers an assortment of color options and graphics in international markets, and the new Spine livery brings even more race-inspired design to the versatile lid.
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Debuts The Xoom Commuter Scooter In India
Hero MotoCorp has pulled the covers off its newest commuter scooter model exclusive to the Indian market. Dubbed the Xoom, pronounced “Zoom,” this scooter incorporates sporty styling with accessible performance, and a price tag that’s within reach of most daily riders. Let’s take a look at the Hero Xoom’s key details.
RideApart
SYM Joins ADV Scooter Game With MMBCU Crossover
Taiwanese scooter and motorcycle manufacturer SYM is popular across Asia and Europe thanks to its accessible entry-level models. In its home country of Taiwan, the brand has introduced a new model that looks to compete in the highly competitive adventure scooter segment, but one also targeted for newer riders. The...
