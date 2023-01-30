Read full article on original website
Anyone who’s ever gone on a high-speed joy ride knows there’s a sense of freedom, of rebelliousness, and of youth that’s hard to replicate. And yet, somehow, Zadig & Voltaire has managed to capture it effortlessly. For the French fashion brand’s fall 2023 collection, creative director Cecilia Bönström drew inspiration from the auto industry, but rather than using the road and track as her north star, she looked to the nostalgic designs of old, classic cars. “Tonight was really about two pictures: vintage red car seats and a woman in a full leather biker look,” she tells me after the show on Friday.
For skincare lovers, trying out new products is one of life’s simple joys. However, even adventurous shoppers on the hunt for the latest and greatest in beauty have one “holy grail” they always return to. Take Victoria Beckham, for example. In her latest TikTok, the beauty mogul shared three products she applies “every single day,” including a nourishing anti-aging treatment she’s used “for years:” Augustinus Bader’s The Cream.
Lisa Rinna made a bold return to the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen during Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Rinna Beauty founder closed the show for designers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, posing in a black bodysuit. The nearly sheer piece featured two thin upper straps and a low flat neckline, embellished with sparkling rhinestones reading “Rotate.” Giving Rinna’s outfit a rockstar edge were large gold post earrings and a fluffy leopard-printed gold, black and pale tan faux fur coat, shrugged to hang off her shoulders. When it came to footwear, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star slipped on a classic...
Madewell’s Spring 2023 denim collection has dropped. “For the new collection, we were inspired by ’90s denim styles and their variety of fit and leg shapes,” Mary Pierson, Madewell senior vice president of denim design, said. “We’re really excited about our straight leg styles that come in a variety of widths, from oversized to relaxed.” Pierson also spoke highly about the skinny flare jeans and mid-rise kick-out crop jeans. Wide-leg, baggy, slouchy and flare are also featured in the brand’s spring collection. “Every woman should have a variety of denim fits in her closet,” Pierson said. “These silhouettes can be styled for various occasions.” And the brand...
A fun little fabric called bouclé has taken the home decor world by storm. Woven from looped yarn, bouclé is soft and nubby. And after hitting the interior design scene in 2019, it quickly became a fan favorite. The fuzzy fabric has adorned everything from on-trend sofas to fluffy throw pillows. And now, it's making a beeline for our footwear—blessing us all with cozy shoes. Fuzzy shoes aren't necessarily new. But bouclé does cozy footwear better than most. Why? The fabric...
Of course the bride and groom are the main attraction at any wedding, but the mother-of-the-bride also has an important role. Not only is it a major milestone for them as a parent, but they will be one of the main supports throughout the day. As such, the mother-of-the-bride should feel comfortable and confident in what she is wearing.
For Daiki Suzuki, presenting a vision of fused cultural and stylistic designs has always been a driving force for his brand Engineered Garments. In crafting his latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Suzuki returns to his roots – offering up a conversation on signature outdoor Americana styles. Engineered...
In the DTG printing technique, a digital picture is printed directly onto your t-shirt and other clothing. Pruf uses the most recent printing techniques and inks on the market. This implies that we can print any quantity order at a low cost with incredibly detailed full-color drawings. Our specialized direct-to-garment printing equipment guarantees incredible print quality, outstanding precision, and excellent consistency. Start printing DTG using PRUF.
Do you have a business that relies on Wooden pins? If so, then you’re in luck! Wooden pins are doing phenomenally well right now and there’s no reason to believe that this trend will slow down any time soon. In fact, wooden pins are probably one of the most popular and versatile business ventures that you can get your hands on.
5 Tips for Choosing Flowers for the Birthday Party. Are you going to celebrate a birthday and plan to buy flowers? With the improvement of the agricultural and transportation systems, we can enjoy flowers from different regions. For example, flowers produced in a village in India reach a foreign city, while flowers like the tulip, carnations, and lavender draw attention at an event in India.
What if we get you amazed with the endless variety that’ll pour your product into the treasure-like box? Yes! When you are arranging a night party, dinner, or tea at home decorate the table with a must-have staple that is votive candles. Votive candles function appealing and classical giving off flimsy and vintage vibes. People love to feel the warmth and romantic ambiance at home by lighting up votive candles.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Golf is one of the most challenging sports and can take years to master. The only way to improve is to practice, but you might not unlock your full potential unless you have the proper gear. While golf shoes may seem unnecessary, don’t underestimate how important they are in helping you play your best.
