Anyone who’s ever gone on a high-speed joy ride knows there’s a sense of freedom, of rebelliousness, and of youth that’s hard to replicate. And yet, somehow, Zadig & Voltaire has managed to capture it effortlessly. For the French fashion brand’s fall 2023 collection, creative director Cecilia Bönström drew inspiration from the auto industry, but rather than using the road and track as her north star, she looked to the nostalgic designs of old, classic cars. “Tonight was really about two pictures: vintage red car seats and a woman in a full leather biker look,” she tells me after the show on Friday.

3 DAYS AGO