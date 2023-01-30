ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg location among 87 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing

By Bethany Fowler, Jeremy Tanner
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BebKp_0kWfmW8o00

(NEXSTAR) – Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores including one in the Upstate due to defaulting on its loans.

The Upstate Bed Bath & Beyond which is closing is located in the Westgate Mall on West Blackstock Road in Spartanburg.

The company also plans to close five buybuy BABY stores as well as all of its Harmon beauty locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where

Bed Bath & Beyond said the closures are being done to increase efficiency as the company works with advisors to “consider multiple paths” as the retailer tries to turn the business around.

“This store fleet reduction expands the Company’s ongoing closure program of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores,” a spokesperson told Nexstar. “We will update all stakeholders on our plans as they develop and finalize.”

Here is a full list of stores that are closing.

Last Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had defaulted on its loans, which may force it to consider restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

The filing included some of the other strategies Bed Bath & Beyond is employing to improve its financial position, such as lowering costs, trimming capital expenditures, trying to rework rental deals with landlords, and reducing the footprint of its stores, as well as the caveat that “these measures may not be successful.”

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy , saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store

Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

New bourbon bar, restaurant opens at warehouse district in Greenville

The development group that brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin, just opened a new bourbon bar and restaurant concept at Hampton Station in Greenville on Wednesday. Bourbon Street at Hampton Station, 1320 Hampton Avenue...
GREENVILLE, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development

More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

New York men accused of selling cars with fraudulent titles in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that two men from New York were recently charged for allegedly selling cars with fraudulent titles and VINs in Spartanburg. Agents said 27-year-old Ronald Santos and 33-year-old Guillermo Fanjul were both charged with two counts of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy