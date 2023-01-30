What To Know About Gucci’s New Creative Director, Stephanie Seymour Covers WSJ. Magazine, Waking Up With Gigi Hadid, New Alaïa, And More!

Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Kendall Jenner Pops in Colorful Fringe, Lace & More for Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner brought a sleek take to springtime hues in Proenza Schouler’s newest campaign. In a photo as part of the New York-based brand’s spring 2023 campaign — as seen on Instagram — Jenner posed for Davit Giorgadze’s lens in a teal lace dress. The collared piece featured a button-up front and long sleeves, giving the springtime outfit added formality. Jenner’s attire was accentuated with a blue handbag and small gold tubular hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) In another shot, Jenner stared into the camera wearing a light blue knit minidress with heavily fringed...
Prada, Gucci and Moncler Top the Lyst Index for Q4 in 2022
MILAN — Who’s the hottest of them all? The question that constantly echoes in the Lyst offices was once again answered in Italian. According to the latest installment of the Lyst Index report, which quarterly ranks the most sought-after brands and products, Prada, Gucci and Moncler were top of mind in the fourth quarter of 2022, closely followed by Miu Miu and Valentino.More from WWDValentino Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Valentino Couture Spring 2023Gucci's Couture-Week Party Prada replaced Gucci at the top of the ranking, with searches for its products increasing 37 percent between October and December and with the Prada logo...
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Is the Latest GCDS Muse
MILAN — Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest addition to the inner circle of GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza — an increasingly packed group including bestie Dua Lipa and fellow designers such as Amina Muaddi and The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The American actress and daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham is the latest muse of the hip Italian brand, and was tapped to front its spring 2023 advertising campaign,...
Prevention
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
housebeautiful.com
Pamela Anderson Is Channeling Audrey Hepburn In Tiny Black Dress Photos
Pamela Anderson rocked totally strong legs and arms in a little black dress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. In the photos, the star was channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn, complete with the big sunglasses and a chic updo. Pamela likes to get outside and garden, and...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
Paris Hilton Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Bathrobe, Cartier Jewels & Crystal-Embellished Mary Jane Heels for Vogue Arabia
Paris Hilton channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the latest edition of Vogue Arabia. The black and white photo set posted to Vogue Arabia’s Instagram, as well as Hilton’s, saw the star glamorously flipping through the pages of the magazine, lounging on a bed and answering phone calls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Clad in a cushy white bathrobe and striking Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chaumet jewelry, Hilton also modeled a blond hairdo and her very own fragrance Ruby Rush. Hilton spoke to Vogue about her history with fragrance and the importance it holds...
In Style
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you're looking for fashion inspiration, look no further than red carpet darling Salma Hayek, who just wore a dress that is what wedding guests' dreams are made of. On Monday, Hayek shared a glamorous selfie showing off her mint-green Giambattista Valli...
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH SS23 Pre-Collection Is Inspired by Tokyo's Endless Evolution
AMBUSH is gearing up for the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 with its pre-collection. The capsule sees creative director Yoon Ahn take inspiration from the city she has called home for the past two decades. From the wide range of looks intermingling with the mixture of cultures, the city of...
In Style
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Sometimes you don’t know what you’re missing out on until you actually experience it and think, “why in the world did I wait so long to try [insert new thing/activity/clothing item]?” For me, dresses with pockets are at the top of the “I tried it, and now I just can’t go back” list. Even though I have sorely been sleeping on them in the last few months, I pinky promise I won’t anymore, all thanks to Reese Witherspoon.
Noah Cyrus Styles Baby Doll Bonnet With Sheer Gloves & Thigh-High Boots for Stella McCartney x Adidas Party
Noah Cyrus donned an all-white outfit to attend the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles last night. Wearing a piece from Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 collection, Cyrus selected an off-the-shoulder frock designed with an asymmetrical hemline which offered the perfect juxtaposition. Cyrus completed the look with a frilled baby doll bonnet and sheer gloves creating a dynamically glamorous outfit. On her feet, the singer strapped on a pair of thigh-high leather boots. The silhouette was designed with a pointy toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Cyrus’ footwear style often includes strappy sandals, combat, and thigh-high...
Elle
Bianca Saunders Luxe At.Kollektive Collection Is Boundary-Pushing
Bianca Saunders has a lot to celebrate. Last month, the 29-year-old South London-reared menswear designer unveiled another stellar men’s collection in Paris – fashion editors mentally added the printed shirts and striking striped sets to their AW23 wish lists – and today comes the unveiling of a new capsule line: At.Kollektive spearheaded by Ecco leather, the leather tannery created by Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco shoes.
fashionweekdaily.com
Charlotte Bickley Tested Out the Best Facials in New York City
The Daily’s contributing editor Charlotte Bickley has done the homework for us! She’s tested out some of the best facials that New York City has to offer and writes in with her experience. New year, better skin! For me one of my New Year’s resolutions is “less is...
Angelina Jolie Delivers Sleek Style in Black Maxi Coat & Pointy Leather Pumps on Paris Trip
Angelina Jolie was photographed out and about in Paris this morning, while wearing a minimalist outfit. The actress dressed up in a black peak lapel maxi coat featuring gold-tone hardware, notched lapels, front button fastening and long sleeves. It fell to her ankles, creating an ultra-chic aesthetic. She added contrast to the look by accessorizing with a white Dior handbag, crafted in latte lambskin and covered with Cannage stitching. Her other accessories included larger-than-life sunglasses that framed her face with ease. On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy...
wmagazine.com
Pants Are Not in Hailey Bieber’s Winter Wardrobe
Hailey Bieber has some interesting timing. The model has decided to embrace the no-pants trend (championed by her friend, Kendall Jenner), just as the weather took a turn for the cold. Looking at the model’s outfits in New York City over the past week or so, one would think she was enjoying some nice early fall days, but the brave Bieber has been traipsing around pantsless (or just about) in Mid-January, and she shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Casual-Chef Style While Cooking in Crop Top & Sweatpants
Kristin Cavallari gave her effortless style a casual twist in the kitchen this week. On Monday, the Uncommon James founder snapped videos for Instagram Stories — recorded by her son — while preparing dinner at home: steak, roasted cauliflower, and macaroni and cheese from her upcoming “Truly Simple” cookbook, which comes out on April 11. For the occasion, Cavallari wore a cropped black hoodie with long sleeves. A pair of black sweatpants cozily finished her outfit. When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s shoes could not be seen. However, she did accessorize with layered delicate gold earrings from her own jewelry brand Uncommon James’ new...
