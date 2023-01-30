Read full article on original website
MetaMask Adds New Wallet Settings, But Is It Enough for User Privacy?
MetaMask has added new privacy features to its browser extension Thursday, allowing users to enable phishing detection and enable advanced settings like choosing their own remote procedure call (RPC) network and adding a custom IPFS gateway. MetaMask is a popular Ethereum crypto wallet with over 21 million monthly active users....
Coinbase NFT Pauses Creator Drops, Insists Marketplace Is Not Shutting Down
Coinbase NFT says the move will allow its developers to focus on other features for its product. In case you forgot, Coinbase still has an NFT marketplace—and it’s still not doing very well. Coinbase NFT announced on Wednesday that it is “pausing” future NFT drops, but specified that...
‘Bitcoin NFTs’ Aren’t New, But Blockchain Purists Are Now on the Defensive
Counterparty and Stacks set the stage for NFT-like assets built around Bitcoin, but Ordinals takes a new approach. For nearly a decade, creators have enlisted sidechain or layer-2 solutions to link digital art to the Bitcoin blockchain. But how this is accomplished—or whether it should even be done—has Crypto Twitter up in arms after new project Ordinals developed a way to add digital items to on-chain Bitcoin transactions.
Mastercard's NFT Lead Exits, Selling Resignation Letter as NFT
The payment giant's former product lead for NFTs said he was "a victim of harassment and emotional distress.”. In an extensive Twitter thread, Mastercard’s product lead for NFTs announced Thursday he had resigned from the global payments and credit card company, citing harassment and emotional distress. I have resigned...
LBRY Token Soars 67% as Holders Turn Hopeful That Secondary Sales Won’t Be Barred
According to an unaffiliated attorney, the judge in the case may be poised to allow secondary sales of LBRY’s token to continue. Correction: A previous version of this article reported that the SEC had ruled that LBRY’s LBC tokens sold on secondary markets were not securities. That is incorrect, and we regret the error.
UK Treasury Outlines Regulatory Plans That Make Room for Crypto’s ‘Unique Features’
Though the new rules would apply traditional financial guardrails to crypto, the UK Treasury is also making room for crypto’s unique features. The UK Treasury has outlined new rules in a consultation paper that could see increased responsibility placed on crypto firms when it comes to their requirements for authorization and disclosure documents.
Bitcoin NFT Mints Are Rising—But So Are Transaction Fees
Bitcoin users are putting assets on-chain, similar to NFTs on Ethereum, but there’s a cost to the increased activity. Ordinals, a controversial new project that lets users put NFT-like media assets on the Bitcoin blockchain, is seeing surging activity this week. On Thursday, Ordinals recorded its largest number of single-day mints—but network fees are apparently growing as a result.
Render Token's RNDR Up Over 90% on the Week as New Tokenomics Model Passes DAO
The price of RNDR is up over 300% on the month, amid the launch of a new tokenomics model and the establishment of the Render Foundation. RNDR, the token for blockchain-based distributed rendering service Render Network, has increased by over 90% in the past week, according to CoinGecko. Render has...
Is Anyone Using Helium? Nova Labs’ New IoT Push May Provide Answers
Helium co-founder Amir Haleem details plans to bring big companies to the crypto wireless network amid concerns over adoption. Crypto wireless network Helium was once the poster child for tangible crypto utility—but growing skepticism of the model, plus major brands distancing themselves from the project, has cast doubt on whether the distributed network is actually serving much purpose.
Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Division Loses $13.72 Billion in 2022
Meta shares rose over 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday following a rosier-than-expected quarterly earnings report. But rising tides across Meta still couldn’t lift the tech giant’s embattled metaverse division. The company’s metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost a whopping $4.28 billion in 2022’s final fiscal quarter, Meta announced, marking a...
Where Did All the Terra Developers Go?
Eight months after the epic collapse of Terra, developers who worked on the project are now finding new homes—but many have left crypto altogether. What happens to the developers of a blockchain network after an entire ecosystem implodes? Terra offers a glimpse. More than half of the 323 open-source...
Jack Dorsey-Backed Decentralized Twitter Alternative Damus Banned in China
It was a good run: just under 48 hours. That’s how long the Chinese government allowed Damus, a decentralized, Apple-native Twitter alternative backed by Jack Dorsey, to live on the country’s version of Apple’s App Store. On Thursday, Damus announced the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had demanded the app’s removal, due to alleged violation of national speech laws. Apple immediately complied with the request.
