Read full article on original website
Related
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lack of public trust in American Institutions
We now have a major loss of public trust in all American Institutions, especially U.S. Congress and SCOTUS (federal and state courts). Because social media enables politically polarizing vitriol discourses in the public domain, we have an American cultural war between elitism and popularism. Once in America, collective cultural glue ideals such as expertise, truth, facts, and objective science were real to every citizen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — High school senior Kahlila Bandele is used to courses that don’t address the African American experience. Then there’s her 9 a.m. class. This week, it spanned topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz. The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nature Coast Preschool first to “Be HEROs”
Citrus County now has its very own designated team of heroes for kids as Nature Coast Preschool in Homosassa has become the first Early Care and Education (ECE) Center in Citrus County to receive the “Let’s Be HEROs” award from Florida’s HEROs (Healthy Environments for Reducing Obesity) program.
Comments / 0