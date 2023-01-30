Last week saw the announcement of Mythologies, the new solo album from Thomas Bangalter, one half of the pioneering (and now inactive) electronic dance duo Daft Punk. The new project is an orchestral score, performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and written for a ballet of the same name choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj, and today we're getting the first excerpt from the album. "L’Accouchement" (French for "childbirth) has, despite its title, an inescapably ominous feeling coursing throughout the composition, like we're witnessing the sea levels rising around a maternity ward. Listen below. Mythlogies is out on April 7.

3 DAYS AGO