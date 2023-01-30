Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
webisjericho.com
Legendary Rock & Metal Bands Snubbed From Nominations For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class Of 2023. According to Rolling Stone, the top vote-getters will be announced in May and inducted in the fall. While Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine and Soundgarden are among the 2023 nominees, numerous hard rock...
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Linkin Park Singles, Ranked
The stats are staggering. Linkin Park are one of the top selling bands of the 21st Century, having sold over 100 million records worldwide, and much of that success can be credited to the incredible string of radio singles the band has produced over the years. Seven studio albums, two...
musictimes.com
Anthony 'Top' Topham Dead 2 Weeks After Jeff Beck Died: Cause of Death of Yardbirds Founding Guitarist As Tragic?
Anthony "Top" Topham, the founding guitarist of The Yardbirds, has passed away at the age of 75, only two weeks after Jeff Beck, his successor in the groundbreaking blues band, died. According to his spokesman, Topham died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday after a battle with dementia. In...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
How Obituary Are Inspired by Southern Rock Even Though They Don’t Sound At All the Same
Obituary's Jon Tardy was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the death metal legends' latest album, Dying of Everything, out now on Relapse Records. The album, like countless other releases over the last two years, sat on the shelf amid the early stage of...
Randy Blythe + David Ellefson Cover Metallica’s ‘One’ on ShipRocked Cruise
Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe and former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson joined the ShipRocked Cruise house band The Stowaways onstage Thursday (Jan. 26) to play a cover of Metallica's "One." Footage from Metal Edge shows the performance. Billed as the "ultimate rock cruise," the 2023 ShipRocked Cruise set sail...
Revisiting Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Concert
Ozzy Osbourne had no way of knowing at the time that his Ozzfest 2018 New Year's Eve bash at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., would be the last full concert of his career. The Prince of Darkness launched his No More Tours 2 farewell voyage in April 2018, with plans to be on the road at least through 2020. But many health issues (and the coronavirus pandemic) forced Osbourne to repeatedly postpone the shows, leading to his definitive retirement from touring in February 2023.
Stereogum
Gorillaz – “Silent Running” (Feat. Adeleye Omotayo)
Next month, Gorillaz will release their eighth studio album, Cracker Island. We’ve already heard a few songs from it, including the title track, “New Gold,” “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” and tons more live. Today, Gorillaz are sharing another new track. It’s a hypnotic, psychedelic one called “Silent Running” (possibly named for the 1972 sci-fi movie starring Bruce Dern?) featuring the Humanz Choir vocalist Adeleye Omotayo.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Metallica Song “Enter Sandman”
Formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by frontman James Hatfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has been a staple in the genre of heavy metal music. With fast playing and booming rhythms, the group has also become one of the genre’s best-selling by any metric. Metallica is also often listed as one of the “big four” of thrash metal groups, along with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
From ants to bats, Ozzy Osbourne's crazy life on the road
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is known for colorful performances. As recently as last year, Osbourne had no plans to hang up his cloak. The Prince of Darkness said he had another tour, even with the Parkinson's diagnosis he received in 2003. "I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot...
The FADER
Thomas Bangalter (Daft Punk) shares new song
Last week saw the announcement of Mythologies, the new solo album from Thomas Bangalter, one half of the pioneering (and now inactive) electronic dance duo Daft Punk. The new project is an orchestral score, performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and written for a ballet of the same name choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj, and today we're getting the first excerpt from the album. "L’Accouchement" (French for "childbirth) has, despite its title, an inescapably ominous feeling coursing throughout the composition, like we're witnessing the sea levels rising around a maternity ward. Listen below. Mythlogies is out on April 7.
Fans React to 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unveiled their 2023 nominees earlier this morning (Feb. 1) and fans, as usual, have had a lot to say about the potentials who will be enshrined later this year. Despite the Hall issuing a new definition of what they consider to be rock...
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
Smashing Pumpkins Release Act 2 of New Rock Opera ATUM: Stream
Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled the second installment of their three-part rock opera ATUM. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The next batch of 11 songs from the 33-track concept album, one of our most anticipated albums of 2023, follows Act 1 from November and includes the project’s lead single, “Beguiled.” Pronounced “autumn,” the band’s twelfth LP has been positioned as the narrative successor to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The long-awaited trilogy will officially be completed with Act 3 on April 21st, the same day the band will release an ATUM boxset that features all three parts plus 10 unreleased bonus tracks.
Swedish Pop Star Zara Larsson Wears Dress With Burzum Artwork, Has ‘No Idea’ What She Did – ‘Oopsie’
Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has come under fire for wearing a custom shirt-dress that contains artwork by one-man black metal band Burzum, led by convicted murderer and arsonist and outspoken white supremacist/anti-Semite Varg Vikernes. She alleges she was completely unaware of her perceived wrongdoing. While non-rock and metal fans...
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances
If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
Noisecreep
