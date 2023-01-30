ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHC5t_0kWfc8MH00

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday.

Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports.

Purdy underwent an MRI on Monday to assess the full extent of the injury that occurred early in Sunday's conference title game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy's right elbow was injured on the 49ers' sixth play from scrimmage on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick. He later had to re-enter the game after backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion.

Purdy only attempted two short passes after returning. He later told reporters his arm felt "shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist" and "just pain" when he threw, limiting him to nothing more than 5-yard tosses.

The latest injury in the 49ers' quarterback room could complicate the team's plans for the 2023 season. Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was pressed into action in November after long-term injuries to both Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).

Garoppolo is set to become a free agent in the new league year, but Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 draft as San Francisco's long-term answer at quarterback. He began the 2022 season as the starter before going down with ankle ligament damage and a fractured fibula early in Week 2.

The Niners did not lose a game that Purdy either finished or started going back to Week 13. They entered Sunday on a 12-game winning streak, including seven starts by Purdy after he replaced Garoppolo early on in a Dec. 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in the regular season and went for 332 yards and three TDs in a wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks. He added 214 yards passing when the Niners edged the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

After Purdy's exit Sunday, the Eagles feasted on the journeyman Johnson and won going away 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12 at Glendale, Ariz.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

#25. Carolina Panthers

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36 - Date: Oct. 3, 1999 Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing TDs to lead off this game. But the man with the long name had a long face by the time it was over after Washington's Brad Johnson threw four straight TD passes and Brett Conway kicked the game-ending FG with 6 seconds remaining.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

#15. San Francisco 49ers

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27 - Date: Dec. 4, 1977 It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor stadium, which should have favored the home team. But it didn't look that way when the 49ers were relishing a 24-0 lead in the third quarter. Vikings QB Tommy Kramer apparently just needed to warm up, though, because he then unleashed four TD passes, including a game-clinching 69-yard pass play to Sammy White.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30 - Date: Oct. 2, 2011 QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's defense stepped up with three interceptions. Lions defenders scampered for two pick-sixes, and a third interception set up Matt Stafford's game-winning TD with 1:39 left in the game—a hint of what he would do a decade later at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Wyoming News

#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)

- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

#30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders

- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 38, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders 35 - Date: Sept. 18, 2011 The Bills seemed to be asleep in the first half, falling behind to the Raiders, 21-3. But when they awoke, they were supercharged. A staggering 326-yard second half was highlighted by a Ryan Fitzpatrick TD pass with 14 seconds left in the game, snatching the win away and giving the Bills their first home-field victory of the season.
OAKLAND, CA
Wyoming News

#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

#3. Kansas City Chiefs

- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44 - Date: Jan. 4, 2014 In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped back to win on a 64-yard Andrew Luck TD pass play with four minutes left. The 89 points scored that day in Indy ranks third in most combined points scored in NFL playoff history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

#8. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals 24 - Date: Oct. 25, 1959 This game was not the only low point in the 61-year history of the Chicago Cardinals, but it was pretty bad. A pick-six by the Cards' "Night Train" Lane gave them a 24-0 lead, but that was before the Eagles took flight. Four straight second-half Eagles TDs, including two TD passes from Norm Van Brocklin to Tommy McDonald, established the avian pecking order: Eagles over Cardinals.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

#20. Miami Dolphins

- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: New York Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 37 - Date: Oct. 23, 2000 One number jumps out from the stat line for this game: 30. That's how many points the Jets scored in the fourth quarter after trailing 30-7, thanks to four TD passes by Vinny Testaverde. The Giants Stadium crowd of 78,389 went nuts when John Hall kicked the game-winning FG in OT.
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

#4. New Orleans Saints

- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35 - Date: Dec. 7, 1980 This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7 at halftime, Joe Montana earned the nickname "Joe Cool" when he calmly led them through a four-TD second half to tie the game before a field goal settled it in OT. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history at the time, unmatched for another 33 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming News

#24. Buffalo Bills

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
Wyoming News

#11. Denver Broncos

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31 - Date: Nov. 24, 2013 Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. But Tom Brady found his favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, in the end zone to bring the Patriots all the way back to an eventual win in OT. At least Manning can take comfort today in knowing that he tops Brady for the most NFL fourth-quarter comebacks in history, even though Brady played 22 seasons to Manning's 17.
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

#31. Pittsburgh Steelers

- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21 - Date: Nov. 8, 1981 Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3. But the Seahawks proved that you can win "small" with less-famous stars. Their 24 unanswered points while shutting out the Steelers included a Jim Zorn to Dan Doornink touchdown pass and two 1-yard scoring runs by Theotis Brown.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history

When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
Wyoming News

#32. Jacksonville Jaguars

- Blown lead: 17 points - Final score: Baltimore Ravens 39, Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - Date: Sept. 10, 2000 The Ravens were desperate for a win—finally—against the Jaguars after losing eight straight games to their divisional rivals. But the prospects weren't good when the Mark Brunell-led Jags took a 17-0 lead after a single quarter. Somehow, though, unheralded Ravens QB Tony Banks led a comeback that ended with a touchdown pass to newly signed superstar Shannon Sharpe with 48 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Ravens their second straight win of the season and setting the stage for what would become the team's Super Bowl run.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wyoming News

#14. New York Giants

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

#5. Los Angeles Chargers

- Blown lead: 27 points - Final score: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30 - Date: Jan. 14, 2023 In this AFC Wild Card contest, things were shaping up perfectly for the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Austin Ekeler ran for two first-half scores and the Charger defense intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times en route to a 27-0 lead. With 24 seconds before halftime, though, Lawrence's nine-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram breathed some life into the home team. Lawrence tossed three more touchdowns in the second half and Riley Patterson drained a 36-yard field goal as time expired to complete a seemingly improbable comeback.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy