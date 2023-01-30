ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Golf.com

Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach

When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
golfmagic.com

Pro goes after LIV Golf's "cheating" Patrick Reed in craziest rant yet!

LIV Golf League player Patrick Reed may have been fully cleared in the eyes of DP World Tour officials, but according to one peer, the American "f****** cheated". We are talking about French pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who has absolutely blasted Reed over "tree-gate" that sent social media into a frenzy during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
The Independent

Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events

Former champion Jordan Spieth has pledged to fight for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to become one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events.As part of the response to the threat posed by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour’s top players have committed to playing against each other at least 20 times a year.The 20 events are made up of the four majors, the Players Championship, 12 elevated tournaments and three other events chosen by the players.The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not among those events in 2023 but precedes two which are – the WM Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational – and...
Golf.com

Matt Fitzpatrick shares A+ story about Gareth Bale absolutely punking him

Matt Fitzpatrick has plenty of admiration for the golf skills of recently retired soccer star Gareth Bale. He’s less appreciative of Bale’s accomplishments on the soccer field. Fitzpatrick, the reigning U.S. Open champ and a fan of the soccer club Sheffield United in his native England, played a...
Golf.com

Want better driving accuracy? Use these tips for more consistency off the tee

Driving the golf ball can be the most daunting experience a player has to go through on the golf course. When you have your confidence and are in a groove, striking the ball with perfection comes naturally. But when you lose confidence in yourself, well, that’s when an entire hole can be lost before it even starts.
Golf.com

This course is among golf’s toughest tee times. It’s also a bargain

My playing partner and I took off in a dead run in the direction of the 15th tee, racing the setting sun. Running on the course is generally a sign of something good. It’s a sign of a special round (something worth running for) and a solid pace of play (room to run ahead). Granted, most golfers don’t do much running. But diehards know the feeling of chasing daylight and charging towards the finish because there’s something satisfying about finishing 18, even if it’s in the dark. Especially if it’s in the dark.
Golf.com

4 new players’ distance irons with maximum forgiveness | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com

CPR given to caddie at Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 2 pros go to locker room

A caddie for an amateur player at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is reportedly recovering after the caddie collapsed midway through Friday’s second round and was given CPR before being taken away by ambulance to a nearby hospital. In a statement, the PGA Tour said the caddie was working for...
Golf.com

Even blindfolded, Xander Schauffele is still a way better golfer than you

Xander Schauffele has won seven times on the PGA Tour. He has top-10 finishes in all four of the majors. At 29, he has firmly established himself among the game’s elite. At the request of one of his sponsors, Hyland, Schaufelle found out, playing a par-3 donning a sleep mask.
Golf.com

5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023

Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Golf.com

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, tee times

The PGA Tour travels to historic Pebble Beach Golf Links this week for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. The annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am pairs star PGA Tour pros with celebrity teammates. The team event is concurrent with the standard 72-hole stroke-play event the pros play.
Golf.com

Green Birdie Juice Script Rope Hats are back in time for WM Phoenix Open

Back by popular demand, the latest Green Birdie Juice Script Rope Hats have arrived. And they’re right in time for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. At the WM Phoenix Open, you’ll see GOLF’s own Colt Knost on the 16th hole announcing for CBS. These hats are also...
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson, Twitter users get heated over PGA Tour, LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson, after his first round at the Saudi International on Thursday, was involved in a heated and, at one point, insensitive conversation on Twitter over a comment involving the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Mickelson, the six-time major champion who has been one of the faces of nearly year-old,...

