Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Related
YAHOO!
Riverside nursing home staffer charged with stealing checks from relative at the home
DOVER — An East Rochester woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly stealing Social Security checks from a relative who is a resident of Riverside Rest Home. Prosecutors allege Jennifer Bryant, 47, used her job as the nursing home's billing coordinator to fraudulently bring her elderly relative's bill to zero and then spent the money on herself.
Jurors Find Man Guilty of First-Degree Murder in 2016 Methuen Strangling Death
An Essex County Superior Court jury Thursday found a 38-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2016 killing of Wanda Rosa at their Methuen apartment. Jurors, sitting in Salem, found Emilio DeLarosa, guilty of strangling Rosa in front of their four-year-old son, who’d been lying in bed with his mother.
NECN
2 Men Shot in Lynn, No Arrests Made Amid Ongoing Investigation
A shooting was under investigation early Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts, after two men were wounded, the city's police department confirmed. A heavy police presence was seen on Waterhill Street, where authorities responded to around 12:30 a.m. A section of the street was taped off. Police said that they found...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NECN
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
NECN
Man at NYC Airport Is 2nd Arrest in Deadly Methuen Shooting
A man waiting for a flight at a New York City airport is the second person to be arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Methuen, Massachusetts, this weekend, officials said. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was taken into custody at JFK International Airport Wednesday, according to...
NECN
Woman Arrested After Police Chase Through Several NH Towns
A woman was arrested late Tuesday night in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, after allegedly leading police on a chase that went through several towns. The chase began in Farmington about 10:27, state police said. That's when a state trooper attempted to stop the Honda Civic for speeding and a registration violation.
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting
METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
DA: A 17-year-old Methuen man arrested and charged in fatal shooting
Adrian Isabel, 17, of Methuen surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder in connection with the killing of Carlos Bello, 31, of Methuen, Tucker said.
NECN
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
Four Busted For Red Line Assault That Broke Rider's Nose During Robbery Attempt: DA
Police in Boston arrested two women and two men in connection with the attempted robbery and beating of a Red Line rider last week, authorities said. They broke his nose and cut his face during the assault. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Ama…
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
NECN
Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike
As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it. The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike. Previously,...
NECN
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
Comments / 2