MENDOCINO Co, CA, 2/2/23 — An estimated 75% of the North Coast’s riparian corridors and wetland zones have been converted to other land uses, according to a white paper from the Mendocino County Fish and Game Commission presented to the Board of Supervisors last week. Mendocino County’s general plan expresses a desire to protect these habitats, but there are no clear enforcement regulations or parameters — and meeting discussion made clear that we shouldn’t expect codified guidance any time soon.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO