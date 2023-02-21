Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown’s Most Savage Quotes About Her Family, TLC Show: We ‘Dislike’ Dad Kody More Than Mom Christine Does

Totally unfiltered! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown isn’t holding back when it comes to her true feelings about the TLC series or her extended family.

The TV personality, who is one of Christine and Kody Brown ’s six children, has been vocal about the show and her parents’ dynamic since they announced their split in November 2021 . Christine confirmed via Instagram at the time that she and the Wyoming native had separated after more than 25 years together.

The Cooking With Just Christine star spiritually married Kody in 1994. The pair then welcomed six kids: Aspen , Mykelti , Paedon , Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely .

Following their public breakup, Christine moved away from her former spouse in Arizona and closer to her own parents in Utah. Many of the pair’s children also live in the area.

“ I’m on each of their sides as each of them are talking about it. Not that I should be choosing sides, because these are my parents,” Gwendlyn said in a December 2022 episode of her YouTube vlog when speaking about her mom and dad. “I was like, ‘You’re leaving? Good for you!’ She told me she was moving and divorcing my father all at the same time, so I was all hype for her,”

Since Kody and Christine parted ways in 2021, two out of Kody’s three other marriages have also ended. Janelle Brown , who spiritually wed the patriarch in 1993 , confirmed in December 2022 that the duo had been “ separated for several months .”

Meri Brown , who was Kody’s first wife, hinted that same month that she and the former firearms salesman were no longer together . In January 2023, the twosome released a public statement confirming their breakup.

Kody is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown , with whom he shares two children. The couple legally wed in 2014 after the polygamist divorced Meri. The choice also allowed Kody to legally adopt Robyn’s three children from a prior relationship.

While Gwendlyn is supportive of her parents, she isn’t Robyn’s biggest fan. “I don’t really like her as a person,” she confessed during a December 2022 YouTube video .

The Northern Arizona University student, however, is rooting for sister mom Janelle to find her own happiness after seeing her mom, Christine, regain her independence post-Kody split. (Gwendlyn, meanwhile, announced in November 2022 that she is engaged to Beatriz Queiroz .)

“I love her getting confident!” Gwendlyn said of Janelle in a January 2023 YouTube video while watching a season 17 episode of the show back. “That’s hot of her. Janelle’s cool as hell.”

Scroll down to see more of Gwendlyn’s unfiltered quotes about her time on the reality show — and her unconventional family: