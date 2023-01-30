ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Silver Alert canceled for Lafayette man

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled. The Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Department is calling a statewide Silver Alert for 80 -year-old Robert Davis. Davis was last seen this morning at 3:05. He is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He is...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger. The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes

For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District

Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN
FOX59

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court documents, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on Jan. 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard and the victim occurred in October 2017 […]
MUNCIE, IN

