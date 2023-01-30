Read full article on original website
Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man
UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
WLFI.com
Silver Alert canceled for Lafayette man
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled. The Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Department is calling a statewide Silver Alert for 80 -year-old Robert Davis. Davis was last seen this morning at 3:05. He is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He is...
Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state custody
The man awaiting trial for the shooting death of an Elwood Police department will spend the time before trial in state custody.
WLFI.com
Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger. The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
cbs4indy.com
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
Fox 59
Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for Delphi murders suspect
Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to remain in custody without bond. Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for …. Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi...
WLFI.com
Former Indiana State Trooper dies after being struck by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A retired Indiana State Trooper is dead after being hit by a car in Lafayette on Wednesday night. 87-year-old Theodore Dudzinski was on the east side of North 9th Street when he tried to cross the street, stepping out in front of a north-bound car.
casscountyonline.com
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court documents, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on Jan. 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard and the victim occurred in October 2017 […]
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs
After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
