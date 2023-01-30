Read full article on original website
brattleborotv.org
Brattleboro SB Special Mtg 1/31/23
0:00:08 - 1. CONVENE REGULAR MEETING. 0:02:56 - 4. SELECTBOARD COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS.
spectrumnews1.com
Concern over growing number of homeless seniors and disabled people in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester city councilors are starting a conversation about the growing number of seniors and disabled people who are homeless. This comes as the area is about to welcome frigid weather. At Tuesday night's city council meeting, councilor Sarai Rivera said in her time in office, she's never...
Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing
A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
wamc.org
New evidence revealed in killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen in 1993
Authorities in western Massachusetts are hoping an article of clothing will help crack the 1993 murder of a 10-year-old girl. The Hampden District Attorney Wednesday released photographs of a white tank top shirt with a distinctive blue, purple, and pink “Boston” graphic across the front that was discovered “in the vicinity” of where the body of Holly Piirainen was found in the woods in Brimfield.
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story
When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
Former Chicopee State Rep among highest paid in 2022
There's no surprise in which state representative and senator earned the most in 2022: House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, the top Democrats through whom virtually every legislative decision flows.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Chicopee Community Helps Family Of 6 Rebuild After Losing House In Fire
The community is pitching in to help a family of six from Western Massachusetts rebuild after they lost their home in a fire this week. The Garcia family was displaced after a fire broke out at their home on Sitnik Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
WBUR
State freezes admissions at Leominster nursing home after COVID outbreak and 2 deaths
A state public health team has been helping to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leominster nursing home where two residents have died. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a total of 83 people tested positive in the outbreak, including 50 residents at Life Care Center of Leominster and 33 staff members. Admissions to Life Care Center of Leominster have been frozen because of the outbreak.
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
TIMELINE: How the events occurred in the Holyoke Mall shooting
A Saturday night shooting at the Holyoke Mall left one innocent bystander dead. The suspect in this deadly incident appeared in court for the first time Monday morning.
