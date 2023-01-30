ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

MassLive.com

Worcester teen lacking stable home joins call for affordable housing

A 15-year-old experiencing housing insecurity was among several Worcester residents Tuesday who described the housing crisis in the city. The teen, who only self-identified as River and uses they/them pronouns, told the crowd gathered at a committee meeting to discuss a proposed inclusionary zoning ordinance that it is hard to go to high school not knowing if they have a place to go home to.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
wamc.org

New evidence revealed in killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen in 1993

Authorities in western Massachusetts are hoping an article of clothing will help crack the 1993 murder of a 10-year-old girl. The Hampden District Attorney Wednesday released photographs of a white tank top shirt with a distinctive blue, purple, and pink “Boston” graphic across the front that was discovered “in the vicinity” of where the body of Holly Piirainen was found in the woods in Brimfield.
BRIMFIELD, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Home-Town Couple’s Love Story

When you think about “Home-Town,” Dianne and Eric Remington come to mind. Eric is an eleventh-generation Suffield resident. Diane’s parents moved from upstate New York to West Suffield in the mid- 1960s, where she was later born. The couple live on a farm in what is affectionally...
SUFFIELD, CT
WBUR

State freezes admissions at Leominster nursing home after COVID outbreak and 2 deaths

A state public health team has been helping to control a COVID-19 outbreak at a Leominster nursing home where two residents have died. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a total of 83 people tested positive in the outbreak, including 50 residents at Life Care Center of Leominster and 33 staff members. Admissions to Life Care Center of Leominster have been frozen because of the outbreak.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston

‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA

