Report: 49ers rookie sensation Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL; Months of recovery

Brock Purdy faces extensive rehab after torn UCL in disastrous NFC Championship game 01:42

SANTA CLARA -- Medical tests revealed Monday that rookie star Brock Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while being sacked in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, according to a flurry of media reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Purdy will need surgery and could be sidelined for up to six months. His sources told Pelissero the team hoped that their young quarterback can avoid complete reconstruction of the ligament in the form of Tommy John surgery.

Heading into Sunday's showdown with the Eagles, Purdy had led the 49ers to seven straight wins since stepping in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the fairy tale story for the last player taken in the 2022 Draft came to a nightmare end Sunday.

With the 49ers driving on their first possession, backup tight end Tyler Kroft missed on a block on Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick, who slammed into Purdy as he attempted a pass.

The ball flew forward and was ruled a fumble, recovered the ball at the Philadelphia 44.

Purdy ran to the sideline and was immediately surrounded by the 49ers medical staff. At the time of the injury, Purdy was 2-for-2 for 19 yards.

He did come back into the game in the second half after backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. But he could only hand the ball off.

"My arm felt stretched out, really a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back," Purdy said. "Just pain, really. All over."