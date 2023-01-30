Read full article on original website
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
AARP Oregon donates $10,000 to assist Southern Oregon fire recovery effortsEdy ZooPhoenix, OR
KVAL
Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
KTVL
Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigates 'suspicious death'
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Finley Lane in Medford. According to officials, calls first came in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. JCSO says medical examiners are on the scene along with Central Point Police Department. The...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE: BENJAMIN FOSTER RESPONSIBLE FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN SUNNY VALLEY AREA
Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office say that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double-homicide, discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday. Foster, the 36-year old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt, after attacking a woman he had been in...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
KVAL
Road Trippin': Hitting the slopes of Mount Ashland
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. — It is the middle of winter and snow is never too far away. Mount Ashland is right in our backyard!. The ski area has five lifts, 44 runs, and 240 acres of skiable terrain ranging from beginners to advanced with rental gear available. If you...
Police: Oregon torture case suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
A man accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
KVAL
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
kxgn.com
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
kezi.com
BREAKING: Police arrest woman in connection to Benjamin Foster case
SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – A 68-year-old woman has been taken into custody, and is accused of hiding attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. On Friday, Grants Pass Police confirmed to Newswatch 12 that Tina Marie Jones was taken into custody Thursday night after they found evidence that Jones was hiding Foster at her home, near the Sunny Valley community, and was helping him avoid capture.
Oregon suspect accused of torturing woman released day he arrived at Nevada prison
A man who is the subject of a police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping was released from custody in Nevada on the same day he was transferred to serve a kidnapping sentence.
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
prosalesmagazine.com
Koppers Purchases 70 Acres in Oregon
Koppers Utility and Industrial Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, announced the purchase of a 70-acre property in Glendale, Ore. In support of the company’s strategy to expand and optimize its business to achieve a target of $300 million adjusted EBITDA in 2025, the acquired property provides various options, including optimizing Koppers Performance Chemicals distribution network and expanding the company’s wood treating capabilities to the West coast.
