Medford, OR

KVAL

Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigates 'suspicious death'

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Finley Lane in Medford. According to officials, calls first came in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. JCSO says medical examiners are on the scene along with Central Point Police Department. The...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?

MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
BROOKINGS, OR
KVAL

Road Trippin': Hitting the slopes of Mount Ashland

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. — It is the middle of winter and snow is never too far away. Mount Ashland is right in our backyard!. The ski area has five lifts, 44 runs, and 240 acres of skiable terrain ranging from beginners to advanced with rental gear available. If you...
ASHLAND, OR
KVAL

Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
ROSEBURG, OR
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

BREAKING: Police arrest woman in connection to Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. – A 68-year-old woman has been taken into custody, and is accused of hiding attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster. On Friday, Grants Pass Police confirmed to Newswatch 12 that Tina Marie Jones was taken into custody Thursday night after they found evidence that Jones was hiding Foster at her home, near the Sunny Valley community, and was helping him avoid capture.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
prosalesmagazine.com

Koppers Purchases 70 Acres in Oregon

Koppers Utility and Industrial Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, announced the purchase of a 70-acre property in Glendale, Ore. In support of the company’s strategy to expand and optimize its business to achieve a target of $300 million adjusted EBITDA in 2025, the acquired property provides various options, including optimizing Koppers Performance Chemicals distribution network and expanding the company’s wood treating capabilities to the West coast.
GLENDALE, OR

