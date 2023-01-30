ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KCBY

Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KCBY

Road Trippin': Hitting the slopes of Mount Ashland

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. — It is the middle of winter and snow is never too far away. Mount Ashland is right in our backyard!. The ski area has five lifts, 44 runs, and 240 acres of skiable terrain ranging from beginners to advanced with rental gear available. If you...
ASHLAND, OR

