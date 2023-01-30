ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
Road Trippin': Hitting the slopes of Mount Ashland

MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore. — It is the middle of winter and snow is never too far away. Mount Ashland is right in our backyard!. The ski area has five lifts, 44 runs, and 240 acres of skiable terrain ranging from beginners to advanced with rental gear available. If you...
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
DFPA participates in Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby's Student Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association participated in the annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby's Student Day on Wednesday, the agency said on social media. [We] hope that the students in attendance gained useful information from our presentations!. We sure did enjoy seeing all of you and answering so...
