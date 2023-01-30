Read full article on original website
BHN offering support services at Holyoke Mall following deadly shooting
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Almost a week after the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander at the Holyoke Mall, efforts are underway to help shoppers deal with any potential trauma stemming from the incident. The Behavioral Health Network’s (BHN) psychological first aid team was on-site at the Holyoke Mall on...
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Cold temperatures prompting AMR to close Eastfield Mall COVID testing site
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expected dangerously cold wind and temperatures are prompting one local COVID-19 testing spot to close for a couple of days. AMR announced Thursday that their daily ‘Stop the Spread’ COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed February and Saturday. Testing...
Appleton and Sycamore streets in Holyoke closed due to crash
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Appleton and Sycamore Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Wednesday.
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
Two Springfield men arrested after ghost gun found inside Grove Street home
Two Springfield men were arrested for firearm charges after a search warrant was conducted Thursday morning.
Shopper recalls chaotic moments following deadly Holyoke Mall shooting
The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday. Longmeadow’s Glenbrook Middle School reopens following Friday’s threat. Updated: 12 hours ago. Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at...
Holyoke’s mayor calls for change following deadly mall shooting
In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as he faces charges in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge ‘Meeswee’ Calderon. Town by Town: The Mead reopens, paper making class, and soup drive. Updated: 16 hours ago. Town by Town is taking you to Amherst, Holyoke,...
Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’
Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
Wednesday night news update
In this update, an arctic blast is expected to bring brutal cold and bitter wind chills across the Bay State starting Friday, legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring after 23 seasons in the NFL, and investigators announced new details today in the cold case of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen who was abducted and murdered nearly 30 years ago. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Berkshire Avenue Monday night after a vehicle got into an accident that caused it to rollover onto its side. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just before 10:15 p.m. and saw a single SUV rolled onto its side on the grass with its roof removed.
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
TIMELINE: How the events occurred in the Holyoke Mall shooting
A Saturday night shooting at the Holyoke Mall left one innocent bystander dead. The suspect in this deadly incident appeared in court for the first time Monday morning.
School districts canceling classes for Friday due to expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - School districts in the area have already responded to Friday’s anticipated frigid temperatures. Both Holyoke and Springfield public schools will be closed for the day. With windchills projected to be as low as 30 degrees below zero, some school superintendents have decided how they will...
“Everyone was running everywhere,” mallgoers recall chaos after Holyoke Mall shooting
Both the Massachusetts State police and the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired inside of the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Hatfield police look for missing 200 lb Shrek scultpure
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Shrek sculpture in Hatfield weighing approximately 200 pounds has gone missing according to police. The Hatfield Police Department says the sculpture is made of cement and was taken from his home on Mountain Rd. They posted the notice to their Facebook page Tuesday night. “The...
Amherst to hold grief circle following death of Tyre Nichols
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Tyre Nichols is being felt in communities across the country as he was laid to rest on Wednesday. The town of Amherst is offering condolences to his family and offering a space for people locally to come together to grieve. They will be hosting a grief circle on Monday, February 6 for anyone would find comfort in being with others at this time.
Holyoke Mall shooting suspect charged with murder in shooting of bystander
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.
