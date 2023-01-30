ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KROC News

Guilty Plea From Woman Who Shot Minneapolis Police Scientist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Just days after her boyfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a Woodbury woman today entered a guilty plea to first-degree attempted murder for nearly killing a Minneapolis Police forensic scientist. 25-year-old Colleen Larson entered into a plea agreement and admitted to the first-degree...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Vehicle Crashes into School Bus Unloading Children in Minnesota

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after it crashed into a school bus that was unloading children in the Twin Cities Thursday afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash shortly before 4 p.m. The crash occurred about 9...
WYOMING, MN
KROC News

Arrests Made in Southern Minnesota Juvenile Fentanyl Overdoses

Update: 2-1 10 a.m. Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota made three arrests in connection with the suspected fentanyl overdoses of three juveniles. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Mankato Department of Public Safety used Narcan when they responded to three separate incidents that involved a juvenile overdosing on fentanyl on Tuesday. One juvenile remains hospitalized in critical condition, another was hospitalized then released and a third did not require hospitalization.
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Trial Begins For Minnesota Mother Accused of Killing Young Son

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Jury selection is set to get underway today for the trial of a Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun murder of her young son. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler is on trial this week, facing first and second-degree murder charges. It is alleged that she killed her six-year-old son by shooting him multiple times with a shotgun in the backseat of a vehicle last May.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Fate of last ex-cop charged in Floyd murder lies with judge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer who held back bystanders while his colleagues restrained a dying George Floyd said in court filings Tuesday that his client is innocent of criminal wrongdoing and should be acquitted on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
KROC News

Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Brave the Cold: Add This Frozen Waterfall To Your Minnesota Bucket List

Minnehaha Regional Park is one of the oldest and most popular parks in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Close to one million people visit the park each year to see the incredible 53' waterfall, hike, bike and cool off during the summer in the wading pools. The park is gorgeous in the summer and even more stunning during the winter months. Check out all of the images below to see how beautiful it is when it's frozen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

MSP Airport Passenger Traffic Increased 24% in 2022

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport surpassed 31.2 million total passengers last year, that's an increase of 24 percent over 2021. However, passenger traffic in 2022 was still lower than the 39.6 million passengers the airport had in 2019. MSP had over 310,000 takeoffs and landings in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
