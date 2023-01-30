Rehearsals are underway for The Colony Theatre’s new production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. There will be three preview performances on February 16 and February 17, at 8pm, and February 18, at 2pm. Opening is set for Saturday, February 18, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through March 26.

