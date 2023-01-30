MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.

