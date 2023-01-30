Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Mitchell police find knife in hand of man during arrest, leading to injuries and additional charges
MITCHELL – On Jan. 31, at approximately 10 p.m. Mitchell Police Canine Officers Michael Bargo and Kenton Carter, Officer Christian Anderson, and Officer Josh Turner executed a warrant service on 41-year-old Joe Porter. Porter was wanted on five outstanding failure to appear warrants on criminal charges of two counts...
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
wbiw.com
Police arrest driver going wrong way on State Road 37 following pursuit
BEDFORD – A Gosport man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Central dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of State Road 37, near Judah. Lawrence County Sgt. Anthony Pope and Officer Kinsley Duncan located the vehicle near Avoca. It was still...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
korncountry.com
North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth-dealing. On February 2, Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp began the investigation and was granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant for a place in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies found approximately 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, over $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and other items used in the distribution of Methamphetamine, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in the head in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile...
WIBC.com
Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
wbiw.com
Arrest made when concerned citizen calls police about man slumped over his steering wheel on Spice Valley Road
BEDFORD – A Mitchell was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check on a male who was possibly unconscious, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Spice Valley Road. Before police arrived dispatch received...
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
wbiw.com
Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police
SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
wbiw.com
Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money
COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after a domestic dispute in the presence of a minor
MITCHELL – On Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 12:54 p.m. Mitchell Police officers were summoned to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived 30-year-old Paige Penrose told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend 39-year-old Kristopher Canfield, of Bedford.
wdrb.com
Truck stolen outside Valley Station was more than a vehicle, it was a home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wave of car break-ins in the Louisville area has claimed another victim. This time, a truck was stolen while its owner was on a bike ride in southwest Jefferson County, just south of Valley Station. Kane Richardson said the theft of his pickup has left...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
