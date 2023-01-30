Read full article on original website
Oregon women’s basketball loses to Colorado at home for first since since 2014, falls under .500 in Pac-12 play
For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon failed to make a three-pointer and its postseason chances are quickly diminishing. Endyia Rogers and Grace VanSlooten each scored 15 points for the Ducks, who were outmatched and outplayed in every statistic by Colorado and West Linn’s Aaronette Vonleh, who scored a career-high 22 to lead the Buffaloes to a 63-53 win Friday night before 5,919 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?
Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 Utah Utes women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (2/3/23)
Oregon State begins a pivotal women’s basketball weekend for its postseason future when the Beavers play No. 7 Utah at 6 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, coming off two losses in the Bay Area, need big wins on their resume. This weekend’s schedule can provide that boost with Friday’s game against the No. 7 Utes, and Sunday against Colorado (16-5).
Oregon State’s fast finish just misses, as No. 7 Utah escapes with a 75-73 OT women’s basketball win
No. 7 Utah fought off a furious Oregon State rally, surviving in overtime to beat the Beavers 75-73 in women’s basketball Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers trailed by as many as 18 points, and 15 during the fourth quarter, only to force overtime. Once there, OSU had a shot at another overtime, but Timea Gardiner missed two of three free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining.
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added one more signee to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, giving the Ducks 30 scholarship high school and junior college players and 10 transfers in their class. UO’s class of high school signees ranks No. 8 by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Here’s a roundup of what was written...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day
Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
USC football: 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant signs with Oregon Ducks over Trojans
Pleasant chose Oregon over USC, UCLA, Cal and Boston College
247Sports
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Recruit Power Rankings: February 2022
Here is the final look at the class of 2023 Commitment Power Rankings through National Signing Day...
Azuolas Tubelis scores career-high 40 to send No. 5 Arizona past Oregon men’s basketball
Azuolas Tubelis had one of the greatest individual scoring performances ever against Oregon and in all of men’s college basketball this season to give No. 5 Arizona a split in the season series. The Pac-12′s leader in points in rebounds, Tubelis scored a career-high 40 points and had nine...
Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
Oregon men’s basketball hoping improved defense, rebounding travel to No. 5 Arizona
Oregon’s most impressive offensive display of the season came at the expense of Arizona and the Ducks will likely need to be very close to replicating that performance to sweep the season series. UO’s 87-68 win over UA on Jan. 14 was the largest margin of defeat for the...
Folsom four-star tight end Walker Lyons commits to USC
It’s National Signing Day and several highly-ranked recruits in the class of 2023 are expected to make their decisions today. The first big domino to drop is Folsom (Calif.) four-star tight end Walker Lyons. He has committed to USC, announcing the news himself on Twitter. Lyons (6-foot-4, 230 pounds)...
Colorado Reportedly Lands Another Top College Football Transfer
Deion Sanders' big move to Colorado continues to pay dividends from a recruiting standpoint with another top transfer target set to join his Buffaloes. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Colorado have received a commitment from Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy. ...
Oregon State fades during 2nd half as Arizona State posts a 68-57 men’s basketball win
Arizona State dominated the second half, rallying from a six-point deficit to beat Oregon State 68-57 Thursday night in Tempe, Arizona. The Beavers, looking to build on last week’s success where they won two of three games, led 37-31 early in the second half when ASU took control. The Sun Devils outscored OSU 37-22 during the second half to win going away.
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
Walker Lyons commits to USC Trojans; 4-star tight end will likely take mission
Lyons previously committed to Stanford
Oregon State baseball will lose important infielder, starting pitcher for season
As the Oregon State baseball team searches for ways to replace a slew of starters and key contributors from last season, it will do so without two potentially important pieces. Jabin Trosky, who was expected to compete for a starting spot in the infield, is scheduled to undergo surgery on...
247Sports
Breaking Down USC's impressive 2023 recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Greg Biggins breakdown the embarrassment of riches that Lincoln Riley has coming to USC in his 2023 recruiting class.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
