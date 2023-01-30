ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball loses to Colorado at home for first since since 2014, falls under .500 in Pac-12 play

For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon failed to make a three-pointer and its postseason chances are quickly diminishing. Endyia Rogers and Grace VanSlooten each scored 15 points for the Ducks, who were outmatched and outplayed in every statistic by Colorado and West Linn’s Aaronette Vonleh, who scored a career-high 22 to lead the Buffaloes to a 63-53 win Friday night before 5,919 at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?

Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 Utah Utes women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (2/3/23)

Oregon State begins a pivotal women’s basketball weekend for its postseason future when the Beavers play No. 7 Utah at 6 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, coming off two losses in the Bay Area, need big wins on their resume. This weekend’s schedule can provide that boost with Friday’s game against the No. 7 Utes, and Sunday against Colorado (16-5).
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s fast finish just misses, as No. 7 Utah escapes with a 75-73 OT women’s basketball win

No. 7 Utah fought off a furious Oregon State rally, surviving in overtime to beat the Beavers 75-73 in women’s basketball Friday night at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers trailed by as many as 18 points, and 15 during the fourth quarter, only to force overtime. Once there, OSU had a shot at another overtime, but Timea Gardiner missed two of three free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s National Signing Day

Oregon added one of the top uncommited players to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day in four-star cornnerback Rodrick Pleasant. Dan Lanning held a press conference to review the Ducks’ class. Below is a transcript of Wednesday’s press conference. A full transcript will follow. DAN LANNING.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks take shape with additions from 2023 recruiting class

Oregon added another blue chip prospect to its already top 10 recruiting class, beating out USC for four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant on national signing day. The addition of Pleasant, the No. 91-ranked overall prospect in the class and one of only five unsigned top 200 players entering the day, came in the same hour the Ducks missed out on five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who chose to sign with South Carolina in a recruiting battle to the very end.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State fades during 2nd half as Arizona State posts a 68-57 men’s basketball win

Arizona State dominated the second half, rallying from a six-point deficit to beat Oregon State 68-57 Thursday night in Tempe, Arizona. The Beavers, looking to build on last week’s success where they won two of three games, led 37-31 early in the second half when ASU took control. The Sun Devils outscored OSU 37-22 during the second half to win going away.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy