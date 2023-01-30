Video available for download: https://vimeo.com/794971383. MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory when responding to assist Medford Fire Department with a structure fire on Monday. ECSO received a call for a fire burning a warehouse barn in the 500 block of Arnold Lane in rural Medford at 1:15 p.m. Minutes later a responding JCSO detective spotted and detained two males attempting to leave the scene. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers responded to assist. After the barn was mostly destroyed in the fire, a large amount of marijuana and BHO processing equipment could be seen from the perimeter of the barn. There was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing at this location.

