Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
AARP Oregon donates $10,000 to assist Southern Oregon fire recovery effortsEdy ZooPhoenix, OR
KTVL
One transported to hospital after chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says one person was transported to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway Thursday night. According to officials, the crash blocked both northbound lanes near Midway Avenue. A single vehicle that had rolled over was hit by another vehicle passing...
KDRV
Police checking on body in West Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
jacksoncountyor.org
Structure Fire Exposes Suspected Cannabis Processing Lab (Photo)
Video available for download: https://vimeo.com/794971383. MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory when responding to assist Medford Fire Department with a structure fire on Monday. ECSO received a call for a fire burning a warehouse barn in the 500 block of Arnold Lane in rural Medford at 1:15 p.m. Minutes later a responding JCSO detective spotted and detained two males attempting to leave the scene. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers responded to assist. After the barn was mostly destroyed in the fire, a large amount of marijuana and BHO processing equipment could be seen from the perimeter of the barn. There was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing at this location.
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT
A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
kpic
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
KDRV
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED BY POLICE K9
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for warrants after being located by a police K9 Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a deputy observed a man in the 100 block of Carte Lane in the Myrtle Creek area as he took off running and retreated into a residence. Between one and two hours later, the homeowner called and said the suspect was still in the residence and was refusing to leave.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE: BENJAMIN FOSTER RESPONSIBLE FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN SUNNY VALLEY AREA
Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office say that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double-homicide, discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday. Foster, the 36-year old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt, after attacking a woman he had been in...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
KDRV
Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
KDRV
Police locate attempted murder suspect at scene of the crime, in standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police are surrounding a Grants Pass residence tonight where there manhunt for 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster led them. It's the scene of a crime for which he's charged with attempted murder. NewsWatch 12 is at the scene for live news coverage. Police want the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally ends
What started on Thursday, January 26 when police raided a home in Wolf Creek looking for ex-convict Benjamin Obadiah Foster, suspected of torturing a Grants Pass woman nearly to death, ended with his death Tuesday night.
Police: Oregon torture case suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
A man accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
