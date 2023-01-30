ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Police checking on body in West Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
MEDFORD, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Structure Fire Exposes Suspected Cannabis Processing Lab (Photo)

Video available for download: https://vimeo.com/794971383. MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) uncovered a suspected Butane Honey Oil (BHO) cannabis concentrate laboratory when responding to assist Medford Fire Department with a structure fire on Monday. ECSO received a call for a fire burning a warehouse barn in the 500 block of Arnold Lane in rural Medford at 1:15 p.m. Minutes later a responding JCSO detective spotted and detained two males attempting to leave the scene. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers responded to assist. After the barn was mostly destroyed in the fire, a large amount of marijuana and BHO processing equipment could be seen from the perimeter of the barn. There was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling, or processing at this location.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT

A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED BY POLICE K9

A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for warrants after being located by a police K9 Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a deputy observed a man in the 100 block of Carte Lane in the Myrtle Creek area as he took off running and retreated into a residence. Between one and two hours later, the homeowner called and said the suspect was still in the residence and was refusing to leave.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy