Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem dentist looking to provide free dental work to local veteran
Dental work can cost thousands of dollars, and a Bethlehem dentist is hoping you'll help her find the right candidate for some free dental work. Bethlehem Smiles is looking for a local veteran for Service with a Smile. Here's how the idea got started. Dr. Jacquline Owens is a dentist...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lafayette kicks off Campus Race to Zero Waste with creative solutions at basketball game
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is participating in an eight-week challenge against schools across the country to decrease waste and increase recycling. The Office of Sustainability is partnering with the college's athletics, concessions and facilities teams for the effort. Lafayette College just kicked off its Campus Race to Zero Waste.
WFMZ-TV Online
ARL issues Code Blue for the City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, P.a. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 7:00 PM until Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM. Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 AM until Monday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
One fashion retailer opens, another closing at Palmer Park Mall
PALMER TWP., Pa. — One fashion retailer has opened, while another is readying to close at the Palmer Park Mall. Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Wednesday near the center of the mall, Nazareth Road and Park Avenue, Palmer Township. The space previously housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Part of Bethlehem a step closer to potentially being on UNESCO World Heritage list
US submits Moravian Church in Bethlehem as potential addition to UNESCO World Heritage List. The World Heritage List is pretty exclusive. There are fewer than 1200 sites on it worldwide.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break affects customers in Center City Reading
READING, Pa. - Officials from the Reading Area Water Authority say a water main break is affecting service to some customers in the city. The break in the six-inch main happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The cause is unknown at this time. RAWA representative...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans face cold waiting for K-Pop group in Reading
READING, Pa - Fans of Korean Pop group P1Harmony waited in the cold all day outside Santander Arena. "They're predominantly in Korean but then they got that English and I'm like oh I know what that is,” said Angie Ortiz, a fan. Fans stretched down the sidewalk. "I'm hoping...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoreline project at Blue Marsh Lake to restrict access to some areas
BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Temporary closures are coming to some areas of Blue Marsh Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, PA Fish and Boat Commission and the Berks County Conservation District have partnered together to make improvements to several sections of degraded shoreline at the recreation area. The first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
WFMZ-TV Online
Land use board reviews application for Phillipsburg Mall property to be redeveloped into warehouse
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – During its Monday night meeting, the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board deemed incomplete an application for plans to develop the former site of the Phillipsburg Mall into a warehouse. Developer JG Petrucci Co. Inc. is proposing an 848,620-square-foot warehouse to be built at 1200 Route...
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a crazy world': Students, family react to boy charged with bringing loaded gun into Dieruff HS
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A student brought a loaded gun into Dieruff High School on Wednesday, according to Allentown police, who say the school went into lockdown. Now a 14-year-old boy faces several charges. Ludwin Castellanos was picking up his younger sister, Abigail, from swimming practice that evening when he learned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Patty Pagoda, like Punxsutawney Phil, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
READING, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only one making a weather prediction on Groundhog Day. Patty Pagoda emerged from her burrow atop Mount Penn at dawn Thursday, and saw her shadow. According to legend, that means we have six more weeks of winter-like weather. It will certainly still...
Comments / 0