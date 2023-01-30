ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
EASTON, PA
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
ARL issues Code Blue for the City of Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, P.a. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 7:00 PM until Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM. Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 AM until Monday,...
READING, PA
One fashion retailer opens, another closing at Palmer Park Mall

PALMER TWP., Pa. — One fashion retailer has opened, while another is readying to close at the Palmer Park Mall. Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened Wednesday near the center of the mall, Nazareth Road and Park Avenue, Palmer Township. The space previously housed...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Water main break affects customers in Center City Reading

READING, Pa. - Officials from the Reading Area Water Authority say a water main break is affecting service to some customers in the city. The break in the six-inch main happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The cause is unknown at this time. RAWA representative...
READING, PA
Fans face cold waiting for K-Pop group in Reading

READING, Pa - Fans of Korean Pop group P1Harmony waited in the cold all day outside Santander Arena. "They're predominantly in Korean but then they got that English and I'm like oh I know what that is,” said Angie Ortiz, a fan. Fans stretched down the sidewalk. "I'm hoping...
READING, PA
Shoreline project at Blue Marsh Lake to restrict access to some areas

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Temporary closures are coming to some areas of Blue Marsh Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, PA Fish and Boat Commission and the Berks County Conservation District have partnered together to make improvements to several sections of degraded shoreline at the recreation area. The first...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
CATASAUQUA, PA
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area

PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
PALMERTON, PA
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Patty Pagoda, like Punxsutawney Phil, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

READING, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil isn't the only one making a weather prediction on Groundhog Day. Patty Pagoda emerged from her burrow atop Mount Penn at dawn Thursday, and saw her shadow. According to legend, that means we have six more weeks of winter-like weather. It will certainly still...
READING, PA

