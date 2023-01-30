Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident charged in federal court for possession with intent to deliver
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States District Court has released the sentence for a Cheyenne resident who has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced Peter James Hernandez, 28, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hernandez has been...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
capcity.news
Details in Cheyenne manslaughter case emerge in preliminary hearing; case bound over to District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The three suspects in a manslaughter investigation had their preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court today. Judge Sean Chambers oversaw the proceedings, which were held to establish if there was probable cause for the case to be bound over to district court. Sarah Heath, 26;...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Branding Iron Online
Full ASUW Senate opposes Wyoming Legislature
The Associated Students of The University Of Wyoming (ASUW) have reached full capacity after swearing in five new senators during the Jan. 31 meeting, where they passed numerous bills, all by unanimous vote. After the confirmation of the new senators, UW students’ governing body jumped straight into the pressing business...
svinews.com
Interstate 80 mayhem: Two major pile ups cause extended closure, shelters to open
LARAMIE — The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up more temporary shelters this winter than in recent years, a representative said Monday after multiple incidents on Interstate 80 left dozens of vehicles stranded last weekend. “This has been a much worse winter than years before,” Stephanie Munoz, the...
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
capcity.news
I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power
The Wyoming Public Service Commission approved a plan by Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to implement new rates for electric service, effective March 1. Residential customers will see an increase of approximately $8 per month, ... Read More » The post Wyoming PSC approves rate adjustment for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
capcity.news
Laramie-based vertical garden project to bring fresh produce, boost Wyoming economy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the installation of the world’s largest vertical garden research center in Laramie, Wyomingites will have easy access to fresh produce and see a boost in the state’s economy, project leaders said during a noon press conference. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that the...
Historic Cheyenne, Wyoming Home Built in 1880 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across the country at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are simply timeless.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Peterson; Collins; Hursman
Brenda Janet Peterson: March 21, 1966 – January 17, 2023. Brenda Janet Peterson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully in her home on January 17, 2023. Brenda was born March 21, 1966, in Corvallis, OR, to Melvin and Janet (Schierman) Yost. She married the love of her life, Timothy Peterson, on December 18, 1988.
