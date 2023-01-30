ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne resident charged in federal court for possession with intent to deliver

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States District Court has released the sentence for a Cheyenne resident who has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced Peter James Hernandez, 28, of Cheyenne, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Hernandez has been...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/1/23–2/2/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley

Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
GREELEY, CO
Full ASUW Senate opposes Wyoming Legislature

The Associated Students of The University Of Wyoming (ASUW) have reached full capacity after swearing in five new senators during the Jan. 31 meeting, where they passed numerous bills, all by unanimous vote. After the confirmation of the new senators, UW students’ governing body jumped straight into the pressing business...
WYOMING STATE
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
LARAMIE, WY
I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
Obituaries: Peterson; Collins; Hursman

Brenda Janet Peterson: March 21, 1966 – January 17, 2023. Brenda Janet Peterson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully in her home on January 17, 2023. Brenda was born March 21, 1966, in Corvallis, OR, to Melvin and Janet (Schierman) Yost. She married the love of her life, Timothy Peterson, on December 18, 1988.
CHEYENNE, WY

