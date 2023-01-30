Slide 1 of 7: Lisa Marie Presley was taking opioids again in the final weeks of her life, TMZ alleged on Jan. 30. She was also on what the webloid calls "an extreme weight loss regimen" and was taking medication that helped her drop 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks leading up to the 2023 Golden Globes. TMZ further claimed, citing sources, that the singer-songwriter, the only child of music icon Elvis Presley, had plastic surgery two months earlier. Lisa Marie, the site reported, wanted to look her best to celebrate the film "Elvis" during this awards season. At the Globes, Lisa Marie appeared gaunt and unsteady on her feet during an interview and at one point needed to be assisted by a friend. Her cause of death isn't yet confirmed, as a toxicology report is expected to take several months. The mother of four, who previously struggled with opioid addiction, suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 12 at her home in the Los Angeles area. She died later that day at a hospital.MORE: The hottest photos of young Elvis.

