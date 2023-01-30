Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Duke Beats UNC If...
Saturday’s battle of Tobacco Road rivals might not be the Top 10 battle prognosticators expected in the preseason, but that it remains one of the biggest games yet in the college basketball season underlies the magnitude of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry. In such a competitive contest, it’s easy to over analyze the matchup for potential advantages, but I argue that the team that wins tomorrow will be the one that does the simple, obvious things better than the opponent. Case in point, I believe Duke wins tomorrows matchup if the following happens:
Duke Women Take Out Pitt In Cameron, 53-44
After a subpar outing at Florida State, Duke bounced back at home Thursday night with a 53-44 win over Pitt. Duke never trailed. It was a low-scoring game obviously. Pitt was just 17-55 for 30.9 percent. Duke was better, hitting 20-53, but that was still just 37.7 percent. Shayeann Day-Wilson...
DBR Podcast #484: GTHC: The Preview!
You know what time it is. The Duke Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and on Episode 484, you will get the biggest and best preview that you will find anywhere!. Duke comes in fresh off a win against Wake Forest,...
Next Up For Duke Basketball - The Tar Heels
Next up for the Blue Devils are our old friends, the renowned scholars from Capel Hill, the Tar Heels (Pitt social media gets credit for Capel Hill). UNC has had an up and down season to be sure. With four starters back and favored to win the ACC, the Tar Heels have been an enigma.
YouTube Gold: One Of Shane Battier’s Greatest Defensive Plays Came Against UNC
As Duke’s Saturday date with UNC draws closer, people all over the Triangle are getting geeked up - and, to be fair, beyond too. But it’s a little different around here because we live and breathe this stuff 365 days a year. You go to work and a friend there taunts you. The guy at the grocery store taunts you when he sees your hat. Your doctor has Sports Illustrated covers with his favorite team on the walls. If you’re lucky, it might even be your team.
Duke And UNC Is On Deck
We’ll get more into this weekend’s Duke-UNC game, but just a few points to start with. This is the first time that we can think of that neither team is ranked. Vic Bubas generally had his teams ranked in the early ‘60s’. Dean Smith had UNC consistently ranked from the mid-60’s until his retirement. Bill Foster had Duke up there for a couple of years and after Mike Krzyzewski took over, it was much more unusual for Duke to be unranked than ranked. While UNC struggled in the early post-Smith years, Duke had one of the most dominant stretches in ACC history. Roy Williams brought UNC back to prominence.
DBR Podcast # 483 - Down Go The Deacs
The Duke Basketball Report podcast is here with a breakdown of what worked and what didn’t as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Cameron Indoor. There was plenty to like, starting with Jeremy Roach’s first half, Tyrese Proctor draining some threes, and Derek Lively blocking shots while barely standing on his tiptoes.
YouTube Gold: Duke-UNC, 2015
Duke and UNC play this Saturday and the two of them almost always put on a great show. As Jay Bilas likes to say, this game never disappoints. It was a taut back and forth affair that saw Duke build a 13-point lead only to fall behind by 10 points with less than four minutes in regulation.
