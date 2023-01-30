U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is "believed to be the leading candidate" to be the next Exec Dir of the NHLPA. The NHLPA board will meet tomorrow to "further discuss its leadership search." Some players from the NHLPA's exec board "will meet in person and via Zoom call" during the NHL All-Star weekend in Florida and at least one source suggested "they might be at the point that they could be ready to present the winning candidate" in their search to replace current Exec Dir Don Fehr. A vote is required by the NHLPA's board to "complete the process of naming its new leader." Walsh, who rose to prominence in Boston leading building and construction trades unions before getting into politics, was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until he resigned in 2021 to serve in President Joe Biden's cabinet (TSN.ca, 2/1).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO