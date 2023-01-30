ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bruins Should Target 3 Star Players After Missing Out on Bo Horvat

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were linked to star center Bo Horvat. It seemed very possible that Horvat would become a Bruin, and NHL insider Frank Seravalli even noted that Boston could be the ideal landing spot for him. Yet, things have now changed on that front, as the New York Islanders came out of nowhere and acquired Horvat last night (Jan. 30). Now, Boston’s primary trade target is off the board.
NBC Sports

How Horvat to Islanders impacts Bruins ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Bo Horvat trade sweepstakes are over and the New York Islanders have won. The Vancouver Canucks announced Monday they have dealt Horvat to the Islanders in exchange for left wing Anthony Beauvillier, center prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the first-rounder...
NESN

Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Maple Leafs To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Bruins will hope to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they head to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs, and one fan can compete to win a special prize. Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Maple Leafs can play for the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game.” Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 3-Game Losing Streak Highlights Trade Deadline Needs

You knew at some point that the Boston Bruins were going to come back to earth. It was only a matter of time. Everything that could have gone right, has gone right under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. They have the best record in the league at 38-7-5, they are nine points clear of the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the league and 11 points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. On the outside things look good, but on the inside, there needs to be some help added.
Sports Business Journal

Marty Walsh the top candidate for NHLPA exec dir

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is "believed to be the leading candidate" to be the next Exec Dir of the NHLPA. The NHLPA board will meet tomorrow to "further discuss its leadership search." Some players from the NHLPA's exec board "will meet in person and via Zoom call" during the NHL All-Star weekend in Florida and at least one source suggested "they might be at the point that they could be ready to present the winning candidate" in their search to replace current Exec Dir Don Fehr. A vote is required by the NHLPA's board to "complete the process of naming its new leader." Walsh, who rose to prominence in Boston leading building and construction trades unions before getting into politics, was the mayor of Boston from 2014 until he resigned in 2021 to serve in President Joe Biden's cabinet (TSN.ca, 2/1).
Yardbarker

In their final game before the All-Star break, Toronto falls to Boston

On the first of February, the first-place Boston Bruins came to town and showed why they are currently the best team in the league. Bergeron, Marchand, and Pastrnak only had 1 point between them, but the Bruins comfortably put five past Ilya Samsonov, defeating Toronto 5-2. 1st Period:. Both goaltenders...
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks

When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NBC Sports

2023 NHL trade deadline: Ranking Bruins' biggest needs to address

The Boston Bruins have arrived at the NHL All-Star break with a league-leading 39-7-5 record, which puts them seven points above the Carolina Hurricanes in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. This roster has no glaring weaknesses, and you could argue its depth hasn't been this strong at each position...
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman

The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
KESQ

Firebirds’ captain Max McCormick named to AHL All-Star Classic

We'll have desert representation at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic! Max McCormick, captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, was selected to represent the Pacific Division in the game. McCormick, 30, will take the place of teammate Andrew Poturalski, who is not available to participate. McCormick is tied for the team...
