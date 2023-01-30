Read full article on original website
US Markets Rally Back on Powell Comments
U.S. equities indexes rallied back from early losses on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank's moves to tame inflation are working. The Nasdaq led the way with a gain of 2% as tech stocks moved higher, while the S&P 500 was up over 1% and the Dow eked out a slight advance.
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
Markets Fall as Huge Job Gains Fuel Rate Hike Worries
The Nasdaq led major U.S. equities indexes lower on Friday, Feb. 3. An upside surprise in the jobs report raised concerns that the Fed would remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Shares of tech giants Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) dropped after both companies fell short of expectations in...
Reports Show Stumbling Economy Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
The Federal Open Market Committee got a last glimpse into the economy ahead of Wednesday’s policy announcement, and the picture was of slowing growth and decelerating inflation pressures. Reports showed the housing market struggling, wage increases slowing, consumers growing gloomier, and manufacturing in one region of the country faltering....
Annuity Sales Hit Record in 2022 as Investors Sought Security
Annuity sales hit a record last year as investors looked to protect their portfolios with a stable income amid rising interest rates and accelerating inflation. Annuities serve as insurance by providing a fixed stream of payments, guaranteeing a payout for the duration of the time one holds them. Thanks to record sales of fixed annuities, overall total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion, a 22% increase from 2021, according to data from LIMRA Annuity Research.
Here’s How Uber Shares Typically Trade After Earnings
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is expected to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on 02/08/2023, and the market’s initial reaction could be volatile. Over the past 12 quarters, Uber's adjusted EPS has beat consensus expectations five times, but the stock rose the next day on only two of those occasions. Its average post-earnings move of +2.66%, masks a nearly 9% drop in May 2021 when it beat expectations and an 18.9% gain in August 2022 when it missed estimates by 400%.
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 1, 2023: Rates edge down
Rates on 30-year mortgages dipped Tuesday, while the averages for other loan types were mixed. The 30-year average has now wavered within a range slightly above and below 6.4% for a week. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year mortgage average inched downward Tuesday, shedding six basis points to land...
Adani Rescinds Share Sale As Stock Tanks Amid Hindenburg Report Fallout
Just a day after closing a $2.5 billion share offering, Gautam Adani, has withdrawn in the face of blowback from a U.S. short-seller's report. Shares of Adani’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises (ADANIENT.NS), couldn’t sustain a modest reprieve after the offering closed, plunging almost 27% in trade today. Adani cited market volatility as the reason.
Adani Rout Gathers Speed on Fresh Signs of Distrust
Stocks and bonds of Adani Group companies crashed to new lows Thursday after the Indian conglomerate canceled an equity offering it had pursued as a vote of confidence in the wake of accusations of widespread fraud by a U.S. short-seller. The $2.5 billion secondary offering scrapped by Adani Enterprises (ADANIENT.NS)...
Meta Platforms Shares Jump on Q4 Results
Meta Platforms (META), parent company of Facebook, reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the markets closed on Feb. 1, 2023. The social media giant's revenue came in ahead of expectations, while EPS fell short of analysts' forecasts. Meta shares soared following the release, which also highlighted record user numbers...
Central Banks' Buying Binge Boosted 2022 Global Gold Demand to 11-Year High
Global gold demand, fed by the largest central bank purchases in more than a half-century, surged to the highest level since 2011 last year despite reduced consumption by the metal's largest buying segment: jewelers. The London-based World Gold Council reported that gold demand in 2022 increased 18% to 4,741 metric...
Fed Downshifts Inflation Fight With Quarter-Point Rate Hike
As widely expected, the Fed hiked its benchmark interest rate a quarter-point, its smallest since March. Recent signs of fading inflation were not enough to persuade the central bank to pause or reverse its campaign of rate hikes, although officials did acknowledge progress. The Fed's rate hikes have so far...
Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts
The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
Apple Misses Estimates as iPhone Sales Decline
Apple (AAPL) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after the markets closed on Feb. 2, 2023. The tech giant missed expectations on profit, revenue, and iPhone sales. Shares declined 4% in after-hours trading following the release. Apple (AAPL) shares are down in extended trading as the...
What Happened to Coinbase Pro?
What Hiring Slowdown? Job Openings Rebounded In December
If the economy is truly headed for a recession, hiring managers hadn’t gotten the memo as of December—the number of job openings has bounced back toward record highs. There were 11 million jobs available in December, up from 10.4 million in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. Not only were the job openings close to the March record high of 11.9 million, the number of layoffs were close to record lows at 1.5 million.
Nordstrom Shares Spike After Ryan Cohen Amasses Stake
Nordstrom stock surged 28% early Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Ryan Cohen had taken a large position in the struggling retailer. Cohen, known as the founder of Chewy and a poster child of the meme stock frenzy, is expected to push for changes to the board.
More EVs Qualify for Tax Credits Under New Rules
The Treasury Department announced new guidelines making more electric vehicles (EVs) eligible for federal tax credits. The new rules adjust the price limits that apply to certain types of vehicles. Carmakers had spoken out in favor of the change. Tesla (TSLA) and other electric vehicle (EV) makers got a boost...
Jury Finds Musk Not Liable for Tesla 'Funding Secured' Tweet
A San Francisco federal jury found Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk not liable late Friday for shareholder losses following his tweet suggesting he had secured funding for a buyout of the electric car company. No such buyout happened, and Tesla shares' 11% gain on the day of the August 2018...
Ray Dalio on the Latest Addition to His ‘Principles’ Series, and How to Invest Today
Ray Dalio, legendary investor and New York Times bestselling author, has some advice for investors for what could be a choppy year—and why diversifying your portfolio can reduce your risk by about 80%. Dalio joined Investpedia’s editor-in-chief Caleb Silver, on The Investopedia Express podcast to discuss why a well-diversified...
