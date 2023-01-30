ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Why Your Next Flight May Not Require 'Airplane Mode'

By , Michael Tedder
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGe28_0kWfFnaS00

Well, depending on where you fly, anyway.

For nearly as long as we’ve held smart phones, we’ve had airplane mode.

But that might end up being a thing of the past, depending on where you are flying.

The European Union has ruled that European airlines can now offer 5G technology, which is currently the fastest broadband available. The deadline for airlines to make 5G available is June 30.

The exact details of what this change will mean are still being worked out, according to the BBC , but one of the upshots is that customers won’t have to put their phones in airplane mode for the entire flight.

This change could, in theory, allow customers to stream movies and music while in flight, and perhaps take phone calls, though taking a call next to your fellow customer is so disruptive that airlines might ban the practice, or at least heavily discourage it.

It's also very likely that customers will be required to put their phones on airplane mode at least during the part where the flight attendants go through all the necessary safety procedures and what you will need to know in the event of an emergency. Even if you’ve heard this stuff a thousand times before, the attendants do appreciate you paying attention, and not making it difficult for the people around you to listen.

Why Airplane Mode Might Be A Thing Of The Past In Europe

While airplane mode might soon go the way of the flip phone in Europe, don’t expect this change to come to America anytime soon.

Without getting too deep into the weeds, the issue, as explained by CheapAir , “Europe works on a slightly different 5G frequency than the U.S. In the United States, the 5G band sits just a little higher than in Europe.”

The upshot is that in Europe, there is more of a gap between the 5g broadband and sensitive radio altimeter, a part of the navigation system which is very important during inclimate weather landings. This broadband gap means it is easier to protect sensitive equipment when it is being used in flight.

In the United States, the gap is much smaller, so there’s still potential for phones to interfere with safety equipment.

Getty Images

Why Airplane Mode Is Necessary

There’s plenty of people on social media or Reddit who claim that airplane mode is unimportant. Perhaps you’ve forgotten to put your phone on silent, and maybe even sent off a few emails during take-off, all without causing any major disruptions.

While some experts debate whether cell phones could really cause a problem during navigation, the industry tends to err on the side of caution.

"It's never been proven that a mobile phone signal has interfered with the navigation performance of the aircraft. But just because it's never happened doesn't mean it will never happen," a pilot tells Business Insider.

But the Federal Communications Commission bans cell phone use to protect phone networks on the group, as cell phone towers could pick up calls from a plane, which would crowd out the towers and disrupt service.

Meaning at 40,000 feet in the air, active cell phones would be picking up service from multiple cell towers on the ground. This could crowd the networks on the ground and disrupt service.

So even if many airlines do allow for in-flight internet service, usually at an extra cost, they still prohibit people from making calls using the in-flight wi-fi to make a phone or video call.

But in addition to making things easier for cell towers, airlines are well aware that no one wants to spend hours on a flight sitting next to someone on a plane and hearing half of a conversation. Technology may only move forward, but common courtesy should, hopefully, remain the law of the land, and sky.

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Edge Higher, Dovish Powell, Meta, Apple, Amazon In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures extend gains as Powell comments feed bulls; Fed Chair Powell talks 'disinflation' amid rate hike push; Meta soars on $40 billion buyback, solid revenue forecast; Apple earnings on deck, supply chain impact in focus and Amazon earnings to key on cash flow, consumer spending strength. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday February 2: 1. -- Stock Futures Extend Gains As Powell Comments...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Chinese-Owned TikTok Is Trying To Make You Feel Safer

ByteDance hopes to reassure users (and the U.S. government) that user data is safe from prying eyes. With all the helpful ways our phones can connect us to the world around us, it's easy to forget that they're also little beacons of personal data. As the capabilities of the internet grow and evolve, data collection and algorithm regulation questions are at a pivotal point. It can be strange to think about as you scroll through friends' Instagram feeds liking pictures of finely-plated food or watching...
Marietta Daily Journal

Rumor: Royal Caribbean Making a Major Smoking Change

The cruise line is going to do something that will make some customers mad while having others breathing easier. Mention smoking policies in cruise ship casinos on social media (or on a cruise ship) and you set off a spirited debate. Smokers generally want more smoking and can't understand why non-smokers have issues, since Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report ship casinos have non-smoking sections. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Tesla China Sales Surge On Price Cuts After Musk Touts 'Historic' Demand

Tesla's price cuts look to have boosted sales in China, the world's biggest EV market. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares edged modestly lower Friday following data some China that showed a big boost in January sales following a series of price cuts in the world's biggest car market. The China Passenger Car Association (CPAC) said Tesla sold 66,051 cars over the first month of the year -- even...
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Lower Ahead of Jobs Data, Apple, Amazon, Google, Nordstrom - Five Things To Know

Stock futures lower on tech slump, jobs data in focus; Apple slides on rare earnings miss, iPhone sales decline; Amazon slumps after weak holiday quarter, muted outlook; Google tumbles as ad sales slide, earnings miss street forecasts and Nordstrom soars as reports say Ryan Cohen building activist stake. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday February 3: 1. -- Stock Futures Lower On Tech Slump,...
Marietta Daily Journal

Apple Earnings Preview: China Supply Chain Woes To Hit iPhone Sales, Demand Outlook In Focus

Lost or delayed? Apple's supply chain woes raise questions over holiday iPhone sales as investors await its December quarter earnings after the closing bell. Apple Inc (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares moved firmly higher Thursday ahead of the tech giant's highly-anticipated December quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors focused on the impact from last year's supply chain disruptions in China and near-term demand for its iPhones and personal computers. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Apple Stock Slumps After Rare Earnings Miss As China Disruptions Weaken iPhone Sales

China's Covid disruptions "significantly impacted the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and lasted through most of December," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Friday after the tech giant posted its first quarterly earnings miss in six years, alongside its first annual revenue decline since 2019, as supply chain snarls in China limited the availability of its high-end iPhones and fading consumer demand dented personal computer sales. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

The Case for Nestle, Other Foreign Stocks: Thornburg Manager

Emily Leveille, manager of a Thornburg mutual fund, says easing inflation and a falling dollar could boost foreign stocks. Foreign stocks have lagged U.S. equities in recent years, putting overseas stocks at attractive valuations compared to their U.S. brethren. We spoke with Emily Leveille, a portfolio manager at Thornburg International Growth fund (TIGAX) - Get Free Report, to get the lay of the land for foreign stocks. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Mercedes Just Beat Tesla To a Key Electric Vehicle Milestone

It's still early, but the German manufacturer claims it's well on its way to the future. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report might be the loudest in the room when talking about driverless cars, but Mercedes (DDAIF) claims it just beat Tesla at its own game. The German sports car manufacturer released its EQS electric model in Germany in 2021, then later in the United States. With a starting price...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Dovish Powell, Meta Earnings Power Tech-Lead Rally, Apple On Deck

Meta's new discipline, paired with Powell's new dovishness, has tech stocks surging Thursday ahead of a a triple-set of mega cap earnings after the closing bell. U.S. equity futures extended gains Thursday, while the dollar drifted lower against its global peers and Treasury yields steadied, as markets around the world reacted to a dovish rate hike from the Federal Reserve and focused on a trio of mega cap tech earnings after the close of trading. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Crypto Isn't a Currency and Should Be Banned, Billionaire Munger Says

Warren Buffett's right-hand man calls on the U.S. to ban cryptocurrencies. It's an unsurprising uppercut -- but its power comes from an important voice and will definitely hurt the cryptocurrency industry. And the timing is unfortunate for the market since cryptocurrency tokens have been enjoying good momentum for a few weeks now. Billionaire Charlie Munger,...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Slide On Scorching Hot Jobs Data, Weak Big Tech Earnings

Wall Street's solid year-to-date rally was stopped in its tracks Friday following a hotter-than-expected January jobs report and a trio of mega cap tech earnings misses. Updated at 9:34 am EST U.S. stocks extended declines Friday, while the dollar added more gains against its global peers and Treasury yields leaped, as investors reacted to a scorching hot January jobs report and a trio of disappointing mega cap earnings from the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy