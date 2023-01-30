Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
hogville.net
Shamar Easter popular in Ashdown, joins Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter officially became a Razorback on Thursday night when he held a signing ceremony at his school. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. He didn’t sign early because he opted to take an official visit to South Carolina after his lead recruiter, Dowell Loggains, left for Columbia. However, he then took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 15, and that solidified his pledge to the Hogs. Easter talked to Jay and Jacob Bunyard on Thursday night about the facilities at Arkansas.
hogville.net
Top Arkansas prospect Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter talks signing with Razorbacks
ASHDOWN, Ark. — In August 2021 before his junior season, Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter became the first commit of the Razorbacks’ 2023 class. Fast forward 18 months and the 6’5″, four-star prospect is finally able to put his pledge in ink. On Wednesday’s National Signing...
hogville.net
Deron Wilson should be a great fit at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Deron Wilson was the final hire by Sam Pittman to complete his staff and it appears the fit is going to be a very good one. Pittman praised Wilson on Wednesday and talked about what he brings to the staff. “And then Daron Wilson is the same...
247Sports
Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects
After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
hogville.net
Marcus Woodson brings proven success to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman hired Marcus Woodson from Florida State he may have made one of the most important hires of his time at Arkansas. Woodson is not only a proven defensive coach, but is known as an outstanding recruiter. Woodson and Florida State led the ACC in pass defense this past season and now he takes over an Arkansas secondary that gave up huge chunks of yardage each game. Woodson looked back at his beginning time in Tallahassee as well as well as providing a promising outlook for the Razorbacks.
hogville.net
Four Razorbacks among updated Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme remains among 10 athletes on The Bowerman watch list this month while three additional Razorbacks are receiving votes. The trio receiving votes this month are senior sprinter Chris Bailey, senior jumper Carey Mcleod, and sophomore jumper Wayne Pinnock. Owens-Delerme, a finalist for...
hogville.net
Enos’ newest Arkansas offense will be evolved one
Those expecting to see the same offense that Dan Enos ran when he was last the offensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2017 will likely be surprised. That’s because while the Enos-led Razorback offenses were highly productive from 2015-2017, Enos believes his mindset, concepts and dynamics of play calling have evolved during stops at Alabama, Miami and Maryland.
Musselman's Unplanned Handling of Walsh Unlocks Key to Future Wins
Unique stat indicates Hogs' coach may have key to be more consistent in SEC play
Can Marcus Woodson Turn Around Hogs' Secondary Quickly?
Based on Florida State experience, new coach expecting fast progress here.
hogville.net
Arkansas hoops star Barnum finalist for nation’s top power forward honor
Arkansas senior basketball star Erynn Barnum may be the quiet type, but her play on the court this season is speaking volumes as she leads the Razorbacks in both points and rebounds. Barnum, coming off a career-high 37 points in a 76-73 home overtime loss to Ole Miss on Monday...
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors previews Auburn on Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After four straight losses, the Razorbacks will be looking to right the ship this Sunday against Auburn. For the entire press conference where Mike Neighbors previews the match-up, head to the video above.
hogville.net
Hogs add another talented Mills recruit Anton Pierce
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added its second talented preferred walk-on recruit for the Class of 2023 from Mills with the addition of Anton Pierce. Pierce, 6-2, 203, was once committed to sign with Army, but opted to reopen his recruiting. He joins teammate Jabrae Shaw as committed to the Hogs. Pierce talked to Hogville.net on why he chose the Hogs.
hogville.net
Wegner Named Preseason All-American by NCBWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The NCBWA’s 22nd annual preseason All-America teams were announced Thursday afternoon. The preseason All-America squads are considered the first step toward the eventual selection of the Dick Howser Trophy, which has been voted upon for 23 seasons by members of the NCBWA.
hogville.net
WATCH: Dan Enos, Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson introductory press conference
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas introduced its new coaches to the media on Wednesday afternoon. Offensive coordinator Dan Enos, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson sat down to answer questions about their goals for the program and more. Hear from all of them in the video...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
heritagetalon.org
NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide
During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
KATV
FBI: Explosives found in Fort Smith home of suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans announced on Friday they need the publics help in locating Neil Ravi Mehta. FBI Little Rock said Mehta will be arrested for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Jan. 31 agents with the FBI and...
talkbusiness.net
FBI confirms raid by many federal agencies on Fort Smith home (UPDATE)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies on Tuesday (Jan. 31) conducted a raid of a Fort Smith home that took many hours and may have included the discovery of weapons and cash. According to information provided to Talk Business & Politics, the raid of a home...
