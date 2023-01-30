FAYETTEVILLE — When Sam Pittman hired Marcus Woodson from Florida State he may have made one of the most important hires of his time at Arkansas. Woodson is not only a proven defensive coach, but is known as an outstanding recruiter. Woodson and Florida State led the ACC in pass defense this past season and now he takes over an Arkansas secondary that gave up huge chunks of yardage each game. Woodson looked back at his beginning time in Tallahassee as well as well as providing a promising outlook for the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO