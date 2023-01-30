ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

94.5 PST

Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ

Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!. From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and...
A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey

Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
$4M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up as a new multimillionaire Wednesday. The New Jersey Lottery announced a $4,000,000 million Mega Millions ticket was sold for Tuesday's drawing at One Stop Shoppe, located at 396 Whitehorse Pike in Atco, Camden County. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of...
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

